Last month, Babyface revealed his highly anticipated Girls Night Out album. The project featured vocals exclusively from today’s hottest female R&B artists, including Ella Mai, Queen Naija, Ari Lennox, Kehlani, Doechii, Tiana Major9, Tink, Baby Tate, Sevyn Streeter, and many others. Girls Night Out was co-produced by Babyface and Rika Tischendorf.

Yesterday (Nov. 1), the legendary hitmaker returned with the latest offering from the album, the official music video for “Simple.” The new clip is directed by Sara Lacombe and puts Coco Jones front and center as the lead vocalist. On the song, Jones croons about battling with her trust issues when it comes to love:

“I wanna believe in us, I wanna be cool, I wanna be chill but baby, I’ve seen too much/ Just bein’ real, can I be honest? I don’t believe in love/ The more that you give, the more that you get, don’t wanna feel unsure/ I ain’t doin’ that no more, yes, I’ve been jaded/ So go ‘head and say it, got my guard to high (Mm) and you know, and you know why/ So complicated but that’s how we made it/ I got my ways and you got your ways too, remember back when we had nothin’ in between”

In a recent interview, Babyface shared his approach when creating Girls Night Out, which was to sit back and let the ladies shine. “It was a place to showcase these voices I love,” he said. “I didn’t wanna step on them. I didn’t want to age it. I didn’t want to be the creepy old uncle. I wanted to be in the room, give advice, and that’s it.”

Be sure to press play on Babyface’s brand new music video for “Simple” featuring Coco Jones down below.