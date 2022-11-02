Photo: “Simple” video screenshot
By Regina Cho
  /  11.02.2022

Last month, Babyface revealed his highly anticipated Girls Night Out album. The project featured vocals exclusively from today’s hottest female R&B artists, including Ella Mai, Queen Naija, Ari Lennox, Kehlani, Doechii, Tiana Major9, Tink, Baby Tate, Sevyn Streeter, and many others. Girls Night Out was co-produced by Babyface and Rika Tischendorf.

Yesterday (Nov. 1), the legendary hitmaker returned with the latest offering from the album, the official music video for “Simple.” The new clip is directed by Sara Lacombe and puts Coco Jones front and center as the lead vocalist. On the song, Jones croons about battling with her trust issues when it comes to love:

“I wanna believe in us, I wanna be cool, I wanna be chill but baby, I’ve seen too much/ Just bein’ real, can I be honest? I don’t believe in love/ The more that you give, the more that you get, don’t wanna feel unsure/ I ain’t doin’ that no more, yes, I’ve been jaded/ So go ‘head and say it, got my guard to high (Mm) and you know, and you know why/ So complicated but that’s how we made it/ I got my ways and you got your ways too, remember back when we had nothin’ in between”

In a recent interview, Babyface shared his approach when creating Girls Night Out, which was to sit back and let the ladies shine. “It was a place to showcase these voices I love,” he said. “I didn’t wanna step on them. I didn’t want to age it. I didn’t want to be the creepy old uncle. I wanted to be in the room, give advice, and that’s it.”

Be sure to press play on Babyface’s brand new music video for “Simple” featuring Coco Jones down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Lute shares new cinematic "Finding Self" short film

By Regina Cho
  /  11.02.2022

Wiz Khalifa grabs his "Keys" for his latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  11.02.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Babyface
Coco Jones
Music Videos

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Lute shares new cinematic "Finding Self" short film

By Regina Cho
  /  11.02.2022

Wiz Khalifa grabs his "Keys" for his latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  11.02.2022
View More

Trending
Love & Respect with Killer Mike

Andra Gillespie on the changing U.S. political landscape and battleground states | 'Love and Respect with Killer Mike'

On this week’s episode of “Love & Respect with Killer Mike,” Emory University Professor and ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.27.2022
News

Julia Roberts reveals Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. paid the hospital bill for her birth

During a conversation with Gayle King for the History Channel’s “HISTORYTalks,” Julia Roberts revealed the ...
By Megan Ambers
  /  10.29.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

NLE Choppa and his push to get the youth to read more books

NLE Choppa celebrates the outstanding achievements of CPD (Cornerstone Prep Denver) students and more. Watch ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.28.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' "P-Valley," and more fun TV and movie releases

In an all-new “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we’re talking the excitement for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.28.2022
View More