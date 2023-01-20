Back in October 2022, Coco Jones, rising R&B songstress and star of Peacock’s hit series “Bel-Air,” officially unveiled her highly anticipated debut EP. Titled What I Didn’t Tell You, the body of work served as a vessel to share “all about the stories that happen off camera.”

Today (Jan. 20), the Nashville-bred talent returns to share the project’s official deluxe version. The new upgrade adds on four new tracks, including “Fallin’,” “Put You On,” “Plan B,” and “Simple,” the last of which is Jones’ duet with Babyface from his critically acclaimed Girls’ Night Out album. On the song, she croons about wanting to find a secure love:

“I wanna believe in us, I wanna be cool, I wanna be chill but baby, I’ve seen too much/ Just bein’ real, can I be honest? I don’t believe in love/ The more that you give, the more that you get, don’t wanna feel unsure, I ain’t doin’ that no more/ Yes, I’ve been jaded, so go ‘head and say it, got my guard to high (mm)/ And you know, and you know why”

In a previous episode of REVOLT’s “Black Girl Stuff,” Jones opened up about how her experience as a child star was exactly what she needed for her growth. “I’m really grateful that I got to experience a lot of the pros of being on a big machine like Disney Channel, but I didn’t get too tied into it. I never had the show — I was actually supposed to have a show, and it just didn’t pan out,” she said. “I also feel like because I had all the success young, I kind of got to be a little normal.”

Be sure to press play on Coco Jones’ brand new deluxe version of What I Didn’t Tell You down below.