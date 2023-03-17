Photo: Peacock / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

Everyone’s favorite Peacock Original drama has received the greenlight for season three. Earlier today (March 17), the cast of “Bel-Air” shared the renewal announcement as a collective on the series’ Twitter account. They appeared in the uploaded video one by one, each holding up three fingers. “Bel-Air” is a re-imagined, modern-day take on Will Smith‘s ’90s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” “We’re halfway through the season and decided why not bless the fans with some more good news? Peacock’s ‘Bel-Air’ is coming back for another season! Don’t call it a comeback cuz the kings (and queens) never left!” the streaming platform captioned its Twitter post.

Like in the ’90s, the new series follows “Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air.” Starring as the leading man is Jabari Banks. He is joined by R&B singer Coco Jones, Olly Sholotan, Akira Akbar, Cassandra Freeman, and Adrian Holmes as among the main cast. In January 2023, when season two’s trailer was released, fans watched glimpses of what would come after Will ran away from the Bel-Air mansion at the end of season one. But they also saw sneak-peeks of guest celebrities making their series debut, including Tatyana Ali from the original ’90s sitcom and California rapper Saweetie.

A week before the trailer dropped, the “Icy” artist shared that she was taking her talents to the big screen. “Hella excited to be a part of ‘Bel-Air.’ Peacock. Peacock TV. Season 2 [is] dropping Feb. 23!” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “It’s an honor to be here. Shoutout to the cast; they’re really dope, good vibes,” Saweetie said.
Other guest stars are Karrueche Tran, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Riele Downs, Jazlyn Martin, Brooklyn McLinn, Justin Cornwell, Reno Wilson, Al-Shabazz Jabateh, Nicholas Duvernay, and Jerris DuPree. “Bel-Air” is co-executively produced by Smith under his Westbrook banner.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Twitter reacts to Chlöe Bailey and Damson Idris' sex scene in "Swarm"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

"The Wire" star Lance Reddick dead at 60

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

Megan Thee Stallion among celebrities partnering with Caring Across Generations

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

Seth Rogen claims he "smoked some weed with Megan Thee Stallion" at Oscars after-party

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

Keke Palmer to star in and co-produce Kevin Hart's 'The Backup'

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

Lizzo reveals "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls" series is coming back with season two

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

Quinta Brunson shuts down critic who claimed she only attended charter schools

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.16.2023

Amanda Seales says suggesting Halle Bailey break up with DDG was just a joke

By Tabie Germain
  /  03.16.2023

Meagan Good speaks about being underestimated in new "Of The Essence" cover story

By Regina Cho
  /  03.15.2023

Omar Epps revisits Tupac prank from their time filming 'Juice'

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.15.2023

Damson Idris says John Singleton tested his survival skills in South Central for "Snowfall" audition

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.15.2023

DJ Khaled teases new golf show on social media

By Jon Powell
  /  03.15.2023

Cam'ron says 'Killa Season 2' will be out in 2023

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.14.2023

Oscars producer claims extra Will Smith jokes were cut out of 2023 ceremony

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.14.2023

Childish Gambino teases new single in latest “Swarm” promo

By Jon Powell
  /  03.14.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Coco Jones
Entertainment
Jabari Banks
Will Smith
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Twitter reacts to Chlöe Bailey and Damson Idris' sex scene in "Swarm"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

"The Wire" star Lance Reddick dead at 60

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

Megan Thee Stallion among celebrities partnering with Caring Across Generations

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

Seth Rogen claims he "smoked some weed with Megan Thee Stallion" at Oscars after-party

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

Keke Palmer to star in and co-produce Kevin Hart's 'The Backup'

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

Lizzo reveals "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls" series is coming back with season two

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

Quinta Brunson shuts down critic who claimed she only attended charter schools

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.16.2023

Amanda Seales says suggesting Halle Bailey break up with DDG was just a joke

By Tabie Germain
  /  03.16.2023

Meagan Good speaks about being underestimated in new "Of The Essence" cover story

By Regina Cho
  /  03.15.2023

Omar Epps revisits Tupac prank from their time filming 'Juice'

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.15.2023

Damson Idris says John Singleton tested his survival skills in South Central for "Snowfall" audition

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.15.2023

DJ Khaled teases new golf show on social media

By Jon Powell
  /  03.15.2023

Cam'ron says 'Killa Season 2' will be out in 2023

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.14.2023

Oscars producer claims extra Will Smith jokes were cut out of 2023 ceremony

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.14.2023

Childish Gambino teases new single in latest “Swarm” promo

By Jon Powell
  /  03.14.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
View More