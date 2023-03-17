Everyone’s favorite Peacock Original drama has received the greenlight for season three. Earlier today (March 17), the cast of “Bel-Air” shared the renewal announcement as a collective on the series’ Twitter account. They appeared in the uploaded video one by one, each holding up three fingers. “Bel-Air” is a re-imagined, modern-day take on Will Smith‘s ’90s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” “We’re halfway through the season and decided why not bless the fans with some more good news? Peacock’s ‘Bel-Air’ is coming back for another season! Don’t call it a comeback cuz the kings (and queens) never left!” the streaming platform captioned its Twitter post.

We're halfway through the season and decided why not bless the fans with some more good news? #BelAirPeacock is coming back for another season! Don't call it a comeback cuz the kings (and queens) never left! 👑 Stream #BelAirPeacock Season 2 now, only on @Peacock. pic.twitter.com/goQVpJSxwc — Bel-Air on Peacock (@BelAirPeacock) March 17, 2023

Like in the ’90s, the new series follows “Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air.” Starring as the leading man is Jabari Banks. He is joined by R&B singer Coco Jones, Olly Sholotan, Akira Akbar, Cassandra Freeman, and Adrian Holmes as among the main cast. In January 2023, when season two’s trailer was released, fans watched glimpses of what would come after Will ran away from the Bel-Air mansion at the end of season one. But they also saw sneak-peeks of guest celebrities making their series debut, including Tatyana Ali from the original ’90s sitcom and California rapper Saweetie.

A week before the trailer dropped, the “Icy” artist shared that she was taking her talents to the big screen. “Hella excited to be a part of ‘Bel-Air.’ Peacock. Peacock TV. Season 2 [is] dropping Feb. 23!” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “It’s an honor to be here. Shoutout to the cast; they’re really dope, good vibes,” Saweetie said.

Other guest stars are Karrueche Tran, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Riele Downs, Jazlyn Martin, Brooklyn McLinn, Justin Cornwell, Reno Wilson, Al-Shabazz Jabateh, Nicholas Duvernay, and Jerris DuPree. “Bel-Air” is co-executively produced by Smith under his Westbrook banner.