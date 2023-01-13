Saweetie is getting to the bag in 2023. Yesterday (Jan. 12), it was announced that the Icy Gang frontwoman would be hitting TV screens once again. This time as a guest on Peacock’s drama series “Bel-Air,” a new take on the ’90s hit sitcom, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” which catapulted Will Smith to fame.

The “My Type” rapper has previously appeared in several episodes of Freeform’s “Black-ish” spinoff “Grown-ish” during season three as an emcee named Indigo. Variety was the first to report the exciting news and revealed the star will be playing herself on “Bel-Air”. “Her South LA street smarts put Will’s Philly swagger to the test when they are introduced to each other at a Venice basketball tournament,” the outlet said while describing her character’s storyline. With the cat officially out of the bag, yesterday, Saweetie shared a video of herself hanging out with the cast.

.@Saweetie will be making a cameo in the new season of ‘Bel-Air’ on Peacock TV. pic.twitter.com/JOV5IlzH1f — The Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) January 12, 2023

“Hella excited to be a part of @belairpeacock @peacocktv season 2 dropping 2/23!” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “It’s an honor to be here. Shoutout to the cast, they’re really dope, good vibes,” Saweetie said in the clip, which showed her celebrating with the show’s actors. The series will also see three new recurring faces when the second season debuts next month, including Brooklyn McLinn (“Cloak & Dagger,” “Black-ish”), Jazlyn Martin (“This Is Us,” “All American: Homecoming”) and Riele Downs (“Darby and The Dead,” “Henry Danger”). When previously speaking of booking the “Grown-ish” gig, the “Best Friend” hitmaker admitted to being nervous.

“The first time on set, it was just a little nerve-racking because I [wanted] it to be perfect for them. But I found when I was just in my vibe, in my moment with Yara [Shahidi], that’s when the best scenes would come,” she said in a past interview with Complex. In addition to the big “Bel-Air” reveal, Saweetie kicked off the new year by hitting the stage at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on Jan. 8 for an ESPN College Football Playoff event.

