The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship is happening today (Jan. 9) at 4:30 p.m. PST at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. TCU will take on the University of Georgia for the ultimate college-level edition of Monday Night Football. All weekend long, ESPN has been celebrating leading up to the big day.

On Saturday (Jan. 7), ESPN and CFP’s Allstate Party at the Playoff event happened at The Majestic in Downtown Los Angeles. Celebs, sports commentators, athletes and more lined up on the blue carpet for the special occasion. Former Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow was present to celebrate the young athletes. He told REVOLT his career began after picking up a football at the age of 6. He mentioned he would tell his younger self to “enjoy it. Every moment of it, every practice, every game” before adding, “It’s a blessing to do what you love.”

There can only be one national champion … 👀 🍿 7:30 PM ET | ESPN pic.twitter.com/iF6TLaXsOz — ESPN (@espn) January 9, 2023

While speaking with REVOLT, he discussed his joy in seeing Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin recovering after suffering from cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. “I’ve heard recently that he’s doing better and I think that’s just the answer to so many people’s prayers, myself included. And I think first and foremost, you just want him to heal up for his loved ones, for all the people that’ve been so concerned, for his team, and all the people that have been praying for him.” The football great added, “I think what’s been so encouraging is to see so many people rally… We’re in a time when we can have people rally together in our society and I think it’s a really good thing.

Former ESPN anchor Jemele Hill was also in attendance and despite public past issues with the network, noted “it really was” an amicable parting. She continued, “There’s no hard feelings on either side… I still have a lot of very good relationships over there and it’s always going to be a place I think of affectionately. I worked there for 12 years. It was the best job I ever had.” The journalist joked that “they still let [her] come and bump some free food and drinks” at company events before sharing that she’s executive producing Colin Kaepernick’s upcoming documentary (which will appear on ESPN). She also has a new book, “Uphill: A Memoir,” that is out now, along with her podcast.

Hill, who has previously been a featured guest at past REVOLT Summits and on “Assets Over Liabilities,” said, “All [REVOLT] gotta do is call me. Anytime they call, I come. REVOLT has been a great outlet. A great resource for me, and certainly I’ve enjoyed many of the conversations that I’ve had about sports, social justice issues, all the things that are in my wheelhouse. So I look forward in 2023 to continuing that relationship.”

Once inside, guests enjoyed an open cocktail bar, delicious bites, photo booths and performances by Grammy-nominated artist Mike Posner and featured DJ for LA’s Kings and Dodgers, DJ MissNINJA. Yesterday (Jan. 8), the party continued as Saweetie hit the stage at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles for another night of ESPN College Football Playoff events.

