Millions watched a horrific scene play out during the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game last night (Jan. 2). As the two NFL teams went head to head for Monday Night Football, 24-year-old Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during a live broadcast of the match.

Cameras were rolling as the New York athlete fell backward and hit the ground immediately after a play. Concerned teammates and game officials hurried to his aid. An ambulance rushed to the field and medical personnel administered CPR for several minutes before using a defibrillator on Hamlin and taking him to a local hospital. Although the scary situation played out on live TV, the extent of his condition was unknown at the time, but players from both teams were noticeably shaken up.

Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

As many struggled with what they just witnessed and hoped for the best outcome, Fox sports commentator Skip Bayless came under fire for a tweet that was deemed insensitive regarding the situation. “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game — but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome… which suddenly seems so irrelevant” is the Bayless tweet that multiple blogs reposted. Without haste, Hamlin’s fans, teammates and industry peers called for the sports analyst’s termination.

In a lesser-circulated post, Bayless also tweeted, “Not exactly sure what happened to Damar Hamlin. Players on both teams are shaken. Ambulance out on the field. CPR administered. Can’t remember play being stopped for this length of time. Just said a prayer for him and his family.” After catching wind of the uproar, he added, “Nothing is more important than that young man’s health. That was the point of my last tweet. I’m sorry if that was misunderstood, but his health is all that matters. Again, everything else is irrelevant. I prayed for him [and] will continue to.”

Late last night, the Bills’ official Twitter account shared an update: “Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.” Today (Jan. 3), CNN clarified, “Cardiac arrest is not the same as a heart attack, although almost any known heart condition, including heart attack, can cause cardiac arrest.”

REVOLT will continue to wish Hamlin and his loved ones the best during this time. See related posts below.

Please pray for our brother. — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) January 3, 2023

praying with all that I am for Damar Hamlin and his family #3❤️ love you bro — DaQuan Jones (@RiDQulous_98) January 3, 2023

The whole nation is behind you, 3. 🙏🏾❤️ — Reggie Gilliam (@_1Sledge) January 3, 2023

We send our thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin, his family, and the @BuffaloBills 🙏 https://t.co/AC9O9U0h4J — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 3, 2023

Not exactly sure what happened to Damar Hamlin. Players on both teams are shaken. Ambulance out on the field. CPR administered. Can't remember play being stopped for this length of time. Just said a prayer for him and his family. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 3, 2023

Anxious to see what type of action @FOXSports takes against @RealSkipBayless for his awful and insensitive tweet last night. His continued antics are enough and people are over him! Make your move! — Josh Tawney (@J_Tawney34) January 3, 2023

I've seen so many horrific injuries suffered on football fields yet never have I seen a reaction like this. In every other situation I witnessed or covered, the game always went on fairly quickly. The attitude was, "Hey, that's football." For these players, this was DIFFERENT. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 3, 2023

No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 3, 2023