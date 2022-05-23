According to Sports Illustrated, members of the Buffalo Bills are stepping up to help their community after the racially motivated May 14 mass shooting that claimed the lives of 10 Black people.

Members of a non-profit community organization alerted Bills special teams player Taiwan Jones that a family of one of the victims was struggling to cover funeral costs for their loved one. Jones and some of his teammates reached out to the funeral home to receive a quote for the service, then picked up the $15,000 tab.

As previously reported by REVOLT, on May 14, accused gunman Payton Gendron allegedly went on a deadly rampage inside a Tops Friendly Markets grocery store in Buffalo, New York. Gendron reportedly planned to gun down as many Black people as he could find.

Sports Illustrated adds that the Bills have been extremely active within their community since the tragic event. While the store remains closed, 80 of the team’s players recently gathered near the location to set up a food distribution area.

In addition to the generous donations, the team is also using social media to spread awareness and raise funds.

The team has changed their social media profile pics to a message that says, “Stop hate. End racism. Choose love.” On Saturday (May 21), the team posted about their new “Choose love” t-shirts saying “100% of proceeds benefit Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund & Buffalo Together Community Response Fund.”

They also have a pinned tweet with a link for other ways that people can help those impacted by the massacre. “Our community needs you more than ever Bills Mafia. Here’s how you can help after Saturday’s racist attack on Buffalo’s East Side,” the tweet reads.

Gendron was indicted by a grand jury on May 19. His next court appearance is June 9 at 9:30 a.m.

Choose Love shirts are available NOW! — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 21, 2022