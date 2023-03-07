Coco Jones is a star on the rise. Yesterday (March 6), the talented 25-year-old singer and actress reminisced on how far she has come to get to where she is now. Jones shared an old clip of herself on social media, singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” for an NFL game at The Dome at America’s Center, which was home to the former St. Louis Rams. The “Bel-Air” star appeared to be well within her youth as she sported a custom-made Rams jersey and a glittery gold clip with a navy-blue ribbon to help hold up a section of her curly braids. “Just a little girl with big dreams,” Jones captioned her Twitter post.

just a little girl with big dreams 🤍 pic.twitter.com/loIycDUOKj — Coco Jones (@TheRealCocoJ) March 6, 2023

But Jones has come a long way since then. At 14, the rising actress made her big TV debut when she starred as Roxie, a teenage singing sensation, in the 2012 Disney film Let It Shine. However, it wasn’t until 11 years later that Jones revealed that she was supposed to have a show on the network, but was grateful that it didn’t happen.

“I’m really grateful that, like, I got to experience a lot of the pros of being on a big machine like Disney Channel, but I didn’t get too tied into it,” Jones stated during an episode of REVOLT’s “Black Girl Stuff.” “I never had the show — I was actually supposed to have a show, and it just didn’t pan out. At the time, I didn’t understand why. But looking back, I’m like; it’s so hard already to break out of that Disney star mold that if I did have that, there’s no way they’re not gonna see me as that character for the rest of my life.”

Now, Jones is booked and busier than ever as she continues to share her R&B vocals with the world while starring as Hilary Banks in Peacock Original “Bel-Air.” In November 2022, the Tennessee native unveiled her highly anticipated debut EP, What I Didn’t Tell You. The body of work featured her hit single “ICU.” While walking the NAACP Image Awards red carpet after winning for Outstanding New Artist, Jones was asked what was next for her. “I won my award for Outstanding New Artist, so I’m on a high right now,” Jones responded. “I’m just happy to be here.” When asked about her music, the rising R&B singer said, “What’s next for me in music is [a] debut album this summer, and I want to go on tour, so I’m working on it.”