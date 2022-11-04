Photo: ‘What I Didn’t Tell You’ cover art
By Regina Cho
  /  11.04.2022

Today (Nov. 4), Coco Jones, rising R&B songstress and star of Peacock’s hit series “Bel-Air,” has officially unveiled her highly anticipated debut EP. Titled What I Didn’t Tell You, the body of work serves as a vessel to share “all about the stories that happen off camera.” Leading the way is her “ICU” single, which sees the songstress singing about heartbreak over a guitar-led beat by DJ Camper:

“Something ’bout your hands on my body, feels better than any man I ever been/ Something ’bout the way you just get me, I try not, don’t ’cause I can’t forget/ You got a feeling, a soul, that I need in my life, oh, woah, and though we may grow, I don’t know why we done grow apart/ Maybe I-I-I-I-I, I need you, I breathe you, turnin’ my heart blue, ooh, ooh/ Maybe I-I-I-I-I, I need you, when I leave you, I see you, oh-oh-oh, oh”

“This project will hopefully share my real life experiences with my fans and show them that I’m just like them,” Jones said about the project via press release. “Sometimes people see me as the characters I play, but these stories are my own script.”

Earlier this year, the Nashville-bred talent released her sensual “Caliber” single. Shortly afterward, she returned to treat fans with the official accompanying music video, which was directed by Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor and produced by Taylor’s production company, The Aunties. The collaboration recently earned Jones a Best New Artist nomination at the 2022 BET Soul Train Awards.

Outside of her own releases, she can be heard featured on tracks like “Luna” by FKi 1st, “Simple” by Babyface, “Get It Together” in collaboration with Terrell Grice, and more.

Be sure to press play on Coco Jones’ brand new What I Didn’t Tell You EP down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Coco Jones joins Babyface for new "Simple" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  11.02.2022

Coco Jones returns with intimate new "ICU" single

By Regina Cho
  /  10.25.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Coco Jones
EPs

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Coco Jones joins Babyface for new "Simple" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  11.02.2022

Coco Jones returns with intimate new "ICU" single

By Regina Cho
  /  10.25.2022
View More

Trending
Love & Respect with Killer Mike

Herschel Walker on his life, career & college athletes getting paid | 'Love & Respect with Killer Mike'

On an all-new episode of “Love & Respect with Killer Mike,” football legend Herschel Walker ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.03.2022
News

Gucci Mane signs and drops Baby Racks in one day after insensitive tweet about Takeoff's shooting

Gucci Mane confirmed on his Twitter account on Wednesday (Nov. 2) that he signed and ...
By Megan Ambers
  /  11.02.2022
Bet On Black

Black Is Excellent | ‘Bet on Black’

Aspiring Black entrepreneurs The Guilty Grape, Sugar Doh, and The Lab Drawer pitch their ideas ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.01.2022
Maconomics

The future of cryptocurrency | 'Maconomics'

In an all-new “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac dives into what is going on in the ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.31.2022
View More