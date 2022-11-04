Today (Nov. 4), Coco Jones, rising R&B songstress and star of Peacock’s hit series “Bel-Air,” has officially unveiled her highly anticipated debut EP. Titled What I Didn’t Tell You, the body of work serves as a vessel to share “all about the stories that happen off camera.” Leading the way is her “ICU” single, which sees the songstress singing about heartbreak over a guitar-led beat by DJ Camper:

“Something ’bout your hands on my body, feels better than any man I ever been/ Something ’bout the way you just get me, I try not, don’t ’cause I can’t forget/ You got a feeling, a soul, that I need in my life, oh, woah, and though we may grow, I don’t know why we done grow apart/ Maybe I-I-I-I-I, I need you, I breathe you, turnin’ my heart blue, ooh, ooh/ Maybe I-I-I-I-I, I need you, when I leave you, I see you, oh-oh-oh, oh”

“This project will hopefully share my real life experiences with my fans and show them that I’m just like them,” Jones said about the project via press release. “Sometimes people see me as the characters I play, but these stories are my own script.”

Earlier this year, the Nashville-bred talent released her sensual “Caliber” single. Shortly afterward, she returned to treat fans with the official accompanying music video, which was directed by Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor and produced by Taylor’s production company, The Aunties. The collaboration recently earned Jones a Best New Artist nomination at the 2022 BET Soul Train Awards.

Outside of her own releases, she can be heard featured on tracks like “Luna” by FKi 1st, “Simple” by Babyface, “Get It Together” in collaboration with Terrell Grice, and more.

Be sure to press play on Coco Jones’ brand new What I Didn’t Tell You EP down below.