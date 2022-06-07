This week, rising R&B star and “Bel Air” actress Coco Jones releases a brand-new track titled “Love Is War.” Released as part of “Credit the Culture,” the Amazon Music exclusive arrives in celebration of Black Music Month. The never-before-heard song finds Jones delivering an emotionally vulnerable performance over a lush orchestral arrangement:

My what have we done? We tried love, they said it’d be fun/ What a hell of a run, silence in the room baby when we lie down/ Our light has fallen light a fuse, light a fuse/ We could’ve done better, we just couldn’t let up/ Love is war

“I hope my fans see growth in me. They’ve seen me since I was a kid. I hope they see my journey and think to themselves, ‘Wow, that took Coco a long time, maybe my journey taking a long time is okay, too,’” said Coco Jones about the track.

As part of the “Credit the Culture” initiative, Amazon Music will be releasing additional Amazon Originals from some of the most exciting new artists, including Yung Bleu, bLAck pARty, and many more.

Through her busy schedule as an actress, Jones has continued to make time to nurture her career as an R&B artist. Earlier this year, she released her sensual “Caliber” single and also shared a plethora of covers and performances along the way as well. “Caliber” is the first advance track from Coco’s forthcoming debut EP, which is officially set for release later this year. This month, she returned to treat fans with the official “Caliber” music video. The clip is directed by Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor and produced by Taylor’s production company, The Aunties.

Be sure to check out Coco Jones’ brand new song “Love Is War” as well as the full Amazon Music playlist down below.