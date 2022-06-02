Through her busy schedule as a star in the successful new Bel-Air series, Coco Jones has continued to find time to nurture her career as a recording artist. Earlier this year, she released her sensual “Caliber” single and also shared a plethora of covers and performances along the way. “Caliber” is the first advance track from Coco’s forthcoming debut EP, which is officially set for release later this year.

Today (June 2), she treats fans with the official “Caliber” music video. The new clip is directed by Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor and produced by Teyana’s production company, The Aunties. In the video, Coco narrates the sexual tension felt throughout her night as slides over some smooth production by Bongo and Eric Hudson:

Pulled up to the party on my Playgirl shit, see you on my body, now we off that liquor/ I know you want more than just my conversation, wanna get in something else besides my head/ Lowkey, I can see your potential I just want to see how you handle/ Just might bend the rules if you wit’ it, highkey, you can get it so/ Get on my caliber

Come get on my caliber, you built like a CEO/ Then you gotta work me up , can you get me leveled up?/ Put you on my calendar, come fit in my schedule/ If you ain’t gone come correct, don’t come at all

“With the release of ‘Caliber,’ I finally feel like I’m able to articulate the core of who I am,” said Coco Jones about her new release. “My music is a love letter to my journey, and who I’ve become. With the team behind me, there’s nowhere to go but up.”

Be sure to press play on the official visualizer for “Caliber” by Coco Jones down below.