If a Jennifer Hudson biopic is to be made in the future, R&B singer Coco Jones wants every part of it. Earlier today (March 22), the 25-year-old artist appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” and spoke about the subject while also performing her 2022 single “ICU” live.

During their conversation, the 41-year-old EGOT recipient asked Jones if she was often mistaken for her. The “Double Back” singer replied, “I get that so often that honestly, at this point, I just play into it.” Jones then went into singing a brief rendition of Hudson’s iconic performance of “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” from the 2006 film, Dreamgirls. “I’m like, that’s me,” Jones continued as Hudson laughed.

You know we couldn’t have @TheRealCocoJ stop by and not have her sing #ICU 🤩 pic.twitter.com/3LXeCaPeEe — The Jennifer Hudson Show (@JHudShow) March 22, 2023

The show’s production team then placed a side-by-side photo of the pair on the screen behind the couch. Hudson and Jones both turned to look at the images before the “Spotlight” artist revealed a question she gets asked by individuals. “I get this so much. And then people say, ‘Who would you want to play you?'” Hudson shared. “Then I keep seeing your name pop up,” she told Jones, to which she replied, “Stop playing with me. I’m ready… at this point.”

If such a casting were to take place, it wouldn’t be the first time viewers watched Jones on the screen. The Tennessee native got her start in the entertainment industry working with Disney. At 14, she was cast and starred as Roxie in the studio’s 2012 film, Let It Shine. In November 2022, Jones appeared on REVOLT’s “Black Girl Stuff” and said that after the movie, she was supposed to have a show on the Disney Channel network, but “it just didn’t pan out.”

Jones is now starring in the Peacock Original “Bel-Air,” which was recently renewed for a season three. Viewers can catch her on the streaming platform portraying Hilary Banks from the popular ’90s sitcom “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.“ Watch the full clip of Jones and Hudson’s exchange below: