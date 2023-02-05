Earlier today (Feb. 5), Viola Davis joined the likes of Audrey Hepburn, Whoopi Goldberg and John Legend by becoming the latest to achieve EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards) status.

Before the commencement of the 2023 Grammys, the decorated actress scored a Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording award for her memoir “Finding Me.” Taking to the podium, she spoke on the meaning behind the book while thanking her publisher and collaborator:

“Oh, my god. I wrote this book to honor the six-year-old Viola, to honor her, her life, her joy, her trauma, everything. And it has just been such a journey. I just EGOT!”

Davis then closed by showing appreciation to her family: “Thank you, HarperCollins. Lavaille Lavette, you epitomize sister friend. And really, to everybody who was part of my story. And the best chapter yet, my loves: Julius, Genesis. You are my life, my joy. You are the best chapter in this book. Thank you.”

In a past interview with The New York Times, Davis opened up about “Finding Me,” which is centered around her difficult upbringing in Rhode Island. While recording its audiobook version, the Woman King star called the experience “vulnerable”:

“I felt I was living through those moments with every word I spoke. It made me question how I remember things.” She continued: “It also made me celebrate what I did remember and what I was able to express. More important, it brought me to a very powerful realization, and that is that the past no longer exists. It has no power to hurt me anymore. It’s different from my acting work because the only person I could hide behind was me. There was no other character.”

Check out Davis’ full acceptance speech below. Those interested can find additional information on “Finding Me” via the book’s official website.