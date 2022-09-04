Photo: Getty
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  09.04.2022

Eminem has the potential to become the first rapper to reach EGOT status. The elite winners circle of artists who have been awarded an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony became within reach for the lyricist when he scored his first Emmy on Saturday (Sept. 3).

Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers III, performed alongside his longtime collaborator Dr. Dre during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show. Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and Kendrick Lamar also hit the stage for the medley of songs.  The 12-minute performance beat out four other nominees, including the Tonys Awards, who were up for the Outstanding Variety Special category. Along with the “Lose Yourself” rapper, Dre, 50, Blige, Lamar, and the producers and director will each receive the golden winged woman statuette. 

Over the span of his career, Eminem has won 15 Grammys. He won an Academy Award in 2003 for Best Original Song, “Lose Yourself,” for the film 8 Mile, which is loosely based on his life. The emcee, who hails from Detroit, already has social media in an uproar after realizing the only coveted award he is missing is a Tony. See some of the reactions to his near-EGOT status below.

If Eminem manages to win a Tony, he is certain to be in good company. Actress-singer Jennifer Hudson is the most recent talent to reach EGOT status. The “American Idol” alum was a co-producer of “A Strange Loop,” which won Best Musical at the 75th Tony Awards in June. Thus far, 17 actors have collected the entertainment industry’s four illustrious awards. Hudson is only the second Black woman, the first being actress Whoopi Goldberg, to land on the short list.

The actress recently shared a photo of her award collection on social media. She captioned the image of herself holding the Tony, “Look what arrived y’all!!! @thetonyawards @stranggeloopbway.” The “Color Purple” musical star is currently gearing up for the debut of her talk show, which is scheduled to air later this month.

Eminem

