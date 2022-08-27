Jennifer Hudson finally has the trophy to prove she is a member of one of the most exclusive winner’s circles: Her Tony award. The “American Idol” alum made history when she became the second Black woman to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony (EGOT).

Overall, Hudson is the fifth Black person to reach EGOT status. The singer secured her win as a producer on the critically acclaimed musical “A Strange Loop.” She joins revered talents Whoopi Goldberg, John Legend, James Earl Jones, Harry Belafonte and Quincy Jones. In total, 17 people are recognized as EGOT winners in the entertainment industry.

In a photo shared to social media on Friday (Aug. 26), the powerhouse vocalist was all smiles as she held her Tony. In a not-so-subtle flex, she also had her other pinnacle awards on display on top of her black piano. “Look what arrived y’all!!! @thetonyawards @stranggeloopbway,” she captioned the photo.

The post was flooded with comments from ecstatic fans and industry peers. “EGOT winner!!! What an accomplishment,” read a comment. Other messages congratulated Hudson for reaching the career milestone. At least one person made mention of an award that was not displayed in the photo by writing, “You’re a Golden Globe winner as well.” In 2007, she won the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her portrayal of Effie White in Dreamgirls.

“The Color Purple” Broadway star is currently gearing up for the launch of her debut talk show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” The first episode of the daily, hour-long show is slated to air on Sept. 12. Thus far, she has been tight-lipped about the program’s details. However, in the promo video that dropped in June, she said, “Nothing makes me happier than to see everybody shine and know that they have a light within them. On ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show,’ you’re going to get quality, you’re going to get honesty, you’re going to get all of my heart.”