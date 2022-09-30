As previously reported by REVOLT, famed hip hop pioneer Coolio passed away at 59 years old on Wednesday (Sept. 28). Authorities say the artist suffered from cardiac arrest. An official cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Before his sudden death, Coolio was still working regularly — even performing at festivals as recently as this month. His manager told sources the artist was also scheduled for shows in Germany this weekend. One project that Coolio had in the works was appearing in the upcoming “Futurama” reboot.

Coolio’s character, Kwanzaabot, was previously featured in several installments of the popular cartoon series. Kwanzaabot is friends with Santa Claus Robot and Hanukkah Zombie. The rap legend’s character appeared in the episodes “A Tale of Two Santas” in 2001 and “The Futurama Holiday Spectacular” in 2010. His character was also seen in the 2007 film, Bender’s Big Score.

In the series, Kwanzaabot would casually appear to pass out the book “What the Hell is Kwanzaa?” One fan remembered the animated character’s holiday lyrics in a tweet: “I’m fighting back for Kwanzaa so the children won’t miss it. I’m confused about its meaning, but I know it when they diss it.”

“Futurama” producer David X. Cohen revealed that the robot was returning for an upcoming Hulu-funded reboot. Just recently, Coolio had done voice-over work for his character’s revival and recorded music for the show as well. Cohen said Coolio “looked and sounded great” during the sessions. The producer shared that the episode will still air and they plan to give him “the best send-off we can.”

Cohen shared that working with the “Gangsta’s Paradise” artist was always a pleasure. “Coolio was one of my favorite guests. He was always totally upbeat and genuinely enjoyed coming in to record as his character Kwanzaabot,” he noted. The reboot is scheduled to be released in 2023.

