By Cierra Jones
  /  03.23.2023

As fans of Disney’s 2009 animation The Princess and the Frog continue to wait for word that the entertainment studio will turn the film into a live-action movie, auditions for the lead role, Princess Tiana, continue to pour in.

Last night (March 22), R&B singer Coco Jones took a stab at the part by singing the lyrics to the film’s song “Almost There,” but with a twist. The 25-year-old artist posted a clip of herself on social media reciting the track while cooking eggs.

A little season here and a little salt there. The kitchen audition was well-played on Jones’ part, as the iconic Disney princess was a waitress with dreams of opening up her restaurant for most of the animation.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Coco Jones (@cocojones)

The day prior, fellow singer Ari Lennox also shared her interest in portraying Tiana. The 31-year-old artist introduced herself and morphed into character saying Tiana’s introduction lines, “Mama, I don’t have time for dancing” before transitioning into her take on “Almost There.” Lennox also informed Disney that, if given a chance, she would “love an opportunity to audition for [the] [role] in person.”

In 2009, actress and singer Anika Noni Rose voiced the character of Tiana and the  movie’s track. She became Disney’s first Black princess. Two years later, Rose was named a Disney legend. While the entertainment studio has remained tight-lipped about any thoughts of a remake, fans have witnessed their fair share of singers who are more than qualified to take on the iconic part.

Lennox and Jones both have backgrounds in acting and can move a crowd with their soulful singing. One user had a bright suggestion as videos of the two artists began circulating on Twitter. What if Tiana’s character was turned into a twin? Could you see it happening? 

