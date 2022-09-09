Photo: Cover Art
By DJ First Class
  /  09.09.2022

Ohio singer John Legend is simply the truth. He may have multiple Grammy awards and achieved the rare EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) status, but the prolific singer still feels the need to prove himself. After all of his accolades, Legend has been open about feeling motivated to deliver fresh content about his joys of life, him being inspired by wife Chrissy Teigen and heartbreak after their pregnancy loss a couple years ago. There is never a bad time to get some new music from John Legend and with this new LP in motion, fans across the globe have been gifted with an early Christmas present. Today (Sept. 9), he drops off his double album LEGEND.

During a recent conversation with USA Today, Legend spoke on the process of creating the double-sided album. “We had so much time to create last year. It was an embarrassment of riches. We wrote more than 80 songs, and it was about organizing them internally, calling them “Act 1 – Saturday Night,” which was more physical and sexy, and “Act 2 – Sunday Morning,” which is more spiritual. I’d never done a double album before or had this much material, and I put a lot of time and love and thought into the sequence,” he said.

It is not easy to put together a cohesive double album so for John Legend to do it at a high level for his first time is an amazing thing. Laced with 24 records, he tapped on Rick Ross, JID, Jazmine Sullivan, Saweetie, Muni Long and more for musical contributions.

Press play on LEGEND now.

