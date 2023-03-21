Photo: Steve Jennings / Contributor via Getty Images and Carlos Alvarez / Stringer via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.21.2023

Ari Lennox is ready to take her talent of soulful singing to the big screens of a Disney movie. Last night (March 20), the Washington D.C. native gave a taste of what viewers could expect from her if she was to be cast in a possible Disney’s The Princess and the Frog remake. She also tagged the entertainment company in her social media post to inform them that she would love to audition for the role in person.

The 31-year-old singer began the video by reciting Princess Tiana’s line “Mama, I don’t have time for dancing” before singing her version of “Almost There.” “Hi Disney, I’m [Lennox], and I would love an opportunity to audition for The Princess and the Frog in person. Here’s ‘Almost There’ by Anika Noni Rose,” she captioned her Twitter post.

Disney released the animated version of The Princess and the Frog in 2009. Rose starred as the iconic Black princess, Tiana, and is the voice behind “Almost There.” For years, fans have been begging the studio to adapt the animation into a live-action film, but it wasn’t until 2023 that many believed they’d finally received an answer. In recent weeks, rumors had begun that Disney was allegedly in the development stage of a live-action take on the 2009 film and are currently looking for writers and a director. But nothing has been confirmed.

However, if a remake were to take place for The Princess and the Frog in the future, it wouldn’t be the first adaptation starring a Black woman, for the entertainment company. The studio is currently preparing to release its latest live-remake of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey, on May 26. Yara Shahidi was also cast to portray Tinker Bell in the live-action Peter Pan and Wendy, set for release on April 28. And although Disney has yet to confirm the future of The Princess and the Frog, Twitter has already approved Lennox for the lead role. Check out some of Twitter users’ reactions to the “Pressure” artist singing “Almost There” below:

