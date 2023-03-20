Actress Dominique Fishback is shining brightly on Amazon Prime’s thriller series “Swarm,” but fans are ready for her to shine even brighter on a bigger screen. Today (March 20), Universal revealed that Jordan Peele will have two films coming out in 2024, one produced under his production company and the other directed by him, according to Deadline. When fans of the Get Out creator learned of the news, they rushed to Twitter to share their excitement while also offering up a few ideas and actors that could star in his next horror movie.

One name that seemed to be agreed upon amongst users was Fishback. The 31-year-old actress has taken TV viewers by storm with an iconic portrayal of an obsessive fan who results to taking deadly and dangerous measures concerning Nija, her favorite R&B artist. Since “Swarm” premiered on the streaming platform on March 17, fans have raved about how well Fishback has acted as the character Dre. So much so, they are ready to see her partner up with horror expert Peele. The 44-year-old filmmaker is known around Hollywood for his out-of-the-box thinking when it comes to bringing psychological horror and satirical stories to the big screen.

In 2017, he took the industry by storm with the premiere of Get Out starring Daniel Kaluuya. The thriller was widely acclaimed and scored a 98 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In 2019, two years later, Peele released Us, his second horror film under his Monkeypaw Productions banner. Candyman starring, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, was next in 2021. It wasn’t until 2022 that Peele reunited with Kaluuya and brought on Keke Palmer for his latest movie, Nope. The flick topped the box office with a $44 million debut.

Regarding Peele’s forthcoming 2024 film, it is, for now, untitled but will again be distributed by Universal. Check out fans’ reactions to the news and some of the users who pitched Fishback for the upcoming movie below:

