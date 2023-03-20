Photo: Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images and Jon Kopaloff /GA / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.20.2023

Actress Dominique Fishback is shining brightly on Amazon Prime’s thriller series “Swarm,” but fans are ready for her to shine even brighter on a bigger screen. Today (March 20), Universal revealed that Jordan Peele will have two films coming out in 2024, one produced under his production company and the other directed by him, according to Deadline. When fans of the Get Out creator learned of the news, they rushed to Twitter to share their excitement while also offering up a few ideas and actors that could star in his next horror movie.

One name that seemed to be agreed upon amongst users was Fishback. The 31-year-old actress has taken TV viewers by storm with an iconic portrayal of an obsessive fan who results to taking deadly and dangerous measures concerning Nija, her favorite R&B artist. Since “Swarm” premiered on the streaming platform on March 17, fans have raved about how well Fishback has acted as the character Dre. So much so, they are ready to see her partner up with horror expert Peele. The 44-year-old filmmaker is known around Hollywood for his out-of-the-box thinking when it comes to bringing psychological horror and satirical stories to the big screen.

In 2017, he took the industry by storm with the premiere of Get Out starring Daniel Kaluuya. The thriller was widely acclaimed and scored a 98 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In 2019, two years later, Peele released Us, his second horror film under his Monkeypaw Productions banner. Candyman starring, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, was next in 2021. It wasn’t until 2022 that Peele reunited with Kaluuya and brought on Keke Palmer for his latest movie, Nope. The flick topped the box office with a $44 million debut.

Regarding Peele’s forthcoming 2024 film, it is, for now, untitled but will again be distributed by Universal. Check out fans’ reactions to the news and some of the users who pitched Fishback for the upcoming movie below:

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Ludacris drops bonnet line with daughter based on "Karma's World" cartoon

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.20.2023

Dominique Fishback's "Who's your favorite artist?" scene in "Swarm" sends Twitter into an uproar

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.20.2023

Tamar Braxton, Nivea and Evelyn Lozada remind women they're worthy of real love

By Ty Cole
  /  03.20.2023

Sean Lampkin, best known for portraying Nipsey on "Martin," has passed away at 54

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.20.2023

Twitter users react to Paris Jackson's "Swarm" appearance that almost flew over everyone's head

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.19.2023

Mary J. Blige is ready to team back up with Method Man on new music

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

"Swarm" showrunner Janine Nabers loved Malia Obama's "wild as hell" ideas

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

Coco Jones was mortified after mistaking E-40 for Busta Rhymes

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell announce 'Good Burger 2' is officially happening

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

Will Smith's Peacock Original "Bel-Air" renewed for season three

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

Twitter reacts to Chlöe Bailey and Damson Idris' sex scene in "Swarm"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

"The Wire" star Lance Reddick dead at 60

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

Megan Thee Stallion among celebrities partnering with Caring Across Generations

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

Seth Rogen claims he "smoked some weed with Megan Thee Stallion" at Oscars after-party

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

Keke Palmer to star in and co-produce Kevin Hart's 'The Backup'

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Dominique Fishback
Entertainment
Jordan Peele
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Ludacris drops bonnet line with daughter based on "Karma's World" cartoon

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.20.2023

Dominique Fishback's "Who's your favorite artist?" scene in "Swarm" sends Twitter into an uproar

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.20.2023

Tamar Braxton, Nivea and Evelyn Lozada remind women they're worthy of real love

By Ty Cole
  /  03.20.2023

Sean Lampkin, best known for portraying Nipsey on "Martin," has passed away at 54

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.20.2023

Twitter users react to Paris Jackson's "Swarm" appearance that almost flew over everyone's head

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.19.2023

Mary J. Blige is ready to team back up with Method Man on new music

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

"Swarm" showrunner Janine Nabers loved Malia Obama's "wild as hell" ideas

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

Coco Jones was mortified after mistaking E-40 for Busta Rhymes

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell announce 'Good Burger 2' is officially happening

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

Will Smith's Peacock Original "Bel-Air" renewed for season three

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

Twitter reacts to Chlöe Bailey and Damson Idris' sex scene in "Swarm"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

"The Wire" star Lance Reddick dead at 60

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

Megan Thee Stallion among celebrities partnering with Caring Across Generations

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

Seth Rogen claims he "smoked some weed with Megan Thee Stallion" at Oscars after-party

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

Keke Palmer to star in and co-produce Kevin Hart's 'The Backup'

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
View More