Photo: Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.20.2023

Twitter has been in an uproar since Donald Glover’s thriller “Swarm” was released for streaming on March 17 on Amazon Prime Video. From watching Marissa (Chlöe Bailey) and Khalid’s (Damson Idris) widely discussed sex scene in the opening minutes of episode one to Paris Jackson’s guest appearance seemingly going over everyone’s head, “Swarm” has generated a lot of buzz. But one of the most intriguing conversations yet on the social media platform surrounds Dominique Fishback’s character Dre, an obsessed fan in Houston who goes to extreme lengths for her favorite R&B singer.

In episode three, Dre goes to Daython’s house after he comments on Naji, the famous artist. She hit him with a hammer, and he fell. As he attempted to crawl away from her, Dre repeatedly asked, “Who’s your favorite artist?” Daython finally responded to her and said, “Lil Gibble.” Dre then demonstrated just how obsessed with Naji she is by comparing stats between the two celebrities.

“How many Grammys does Lil Gibble have?” Dre asked. “I don’t know,” Daython responded as his voice trembled. “None!” Dre continued as she followed him with the hammer in her hand. “Naji has 26. Do you think Lil Gibble is better than Naji? He is not. [Lil Gibble] is a pedophile who uses the same melody for every song. He couldn’t write a hit song without a feature to save his life. He is nothing. But Naji, she’s everything.”

Dre then stood over Daython and told him that he think’s he’s too good for Naji, which he quickly denied. But she then brought up a comment he made about Naji not being able to keep a man happy. When he tried to deny it again, Dre showed him the proof on her phone before aggressively hitting him with the hammer.

Viewers were shocked by the “Swarm” scene. So much so that they took to Twitter to share their reactions to the now iconic question, “Who’s your favorite artist?” Check out some of the responses to the scene below:

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Tamar Braxton, Nivea and Evelyn Lozada remind women they're worthy of real love

By Ty Cole
  /  03.20.2023

Sean Lampkin, best known for portraying Nipsey on "Martin," has passed away at 54

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.20.2023

Twitter users react to Paris Jackson's "Swarm" appearance that almost flew over everyone's head

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.19.2023

Mary J. Blige is ready to team back up with Method Man on new music

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

"Swarm" showrunner Janine Nabers loved Malia Obama's "wild as hell" ideas

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

Coco Jones was mortified after mistaking E-40 for Busta Rhymes

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell announce 'Good Burger 2' is officially happening

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

Will Smith's Peacock Original "Bel-Air" renewed for season three

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

Twitter reacts to Chlöe Bailey and Damson Idris' sex scene in "Swarm"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

"The Wire" star Lance Reddick dead at 60

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

Megan Thee Stallion among celebrities partnering with Caring Across Generations

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

Seth Rogen claims he "smoked some weed with Megan Thee Stallion" at Oscars after-party

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

Keke Palmer to star in and co-produce Kevin Hart's 'The Backup'

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

Lizzo reveals "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls" series is coming back with season two

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

Quinta Brunson shuts down critic who claimed she only attended charter schools

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.16.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Dominique Fishback
Donald Glover
Entertainment
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Tamar Braxton, Nivea and Evelyn Lozada remind women they're worthy of real love

By Ty Cole
  /  03.20.2023

Sean Lampkin, best known for portraying Nipsey on "Martin," has passed away at 54

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.20.2023

Twitter users react to Paris Jackson's "Swarm" appearance that almost flew over everyone's head

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.19.2023

Mary J. Blige is ready to team back up with Method Man on new music

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

"Swarm" showrunner Janine Nabers loved Malia Obama's "wild as hell" ideas

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

Coco Jones was mortified after mistaking E-40 for Busta Rhymes

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell announce 'Good Burger 2' is officially happening

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

Will Smith's Peacock Original "Bel-Air" renewed for season three

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

Twitter reacts to Chlöe Bailey and Damson Idris' sex scene in "Swarm"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

"The Wire" star Lance Reddick dead at 60

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

Megan Thee Stallion among celebrities partnering with Caring Across Generations

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

Seth Rogen claims he "smoked some weed with Megan Thee Stallion" at Oscars after-party

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

Keke Palmer to star in and co-produce Kevin Hart's 'The Backup'

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

Lizzo reveals "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls" series is coming back with season two

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

Quinta Brunson shuts down critic who claimed she only attended charter schools

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.16.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
View More