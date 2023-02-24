Photo: Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

There are certain instances where obsessive fans may take things a bit too far. On March 17, Donald Glover and Janine Nabers will debut “Swarm,” their series inspired by today’s “stan” culture, specifically Beyoncé’s Beyhive. Today (Feb. 24), they debuted the official trailer for the Amazon Prime Video exclusive, giving viewers an exhilarating preview of the chaotic storyline.

The new clip opens up with an appearance by Chlöe Bailey, who is heard speaking about her intense love for superstar Ni’Jah. “Swarm” stars Dominique Fishback, who is best known for her role as Deborah in Judas and the Black Messiah. The show will also feature cameos from Rickey Thompson, Paris Jackson, Rory Culkin, Kiersey Clemons, Byron Bowers, Damson Idris, and more.

“She is not like everybody else. She knows what we’re thinking and gives it a name. She’s a goddess,” Fishback says in the trailer. Her character, Dre, runs a Twitter account dedicated to Ni’Jah’s fandom dubbed “The Swarm.”

Throughout the preview, viewers may notice several references to Queen Bey, like “The Running Scared II Tour,” which alludes to her 2014 “On The Run Tour” with JAY-Z. The trailer follows Dre along her cross-country journey, where she finds herself slowly losing her sanity as she encounters people who dare to doubt Ni’Jah’s excellence, causing things to take a bloody turn.

In related news, Glover recently confirmed he is working on some new music. Furthermore, he said he will not be retiring his well-loved artist name, Childish Gambino. The news arrived shortly after his successful “Atlanta” series came to a close. The hit show won two Golden Globe Awards throughout its four-season run.

Be sure to check out the official trailer for “Swarm” down below and keep a look out for the official premiere on March 17 on Amazon Prime Video.

