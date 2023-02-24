On March 31, 2023, Chlöe Bailey will unveil her highly anticipated In Pieces album. Today (Feb. 24), she blessed fans with a brand new preview, a Chris Brown-assisted track titled “How Does It Feel.” The offering is a follow-up to her “Pray It Away” single. On the new song, Hitmaka and Cardiak provide the perfect sultry beat for Chlöe’s vocals to shine:

“I made you drop it on a Tuesday (Drop), I had the popcorn poppin’, we made a movie (Pop)/ So many feelings involved, the way you do me (Do), tell me, you ready or not? This ain’t The Fugees (Fu’)/ Got one shot to do what it takes (Got), got no time for no mistakes (Mistakes)/ I save a lot, ’cause I’m empty (Girl), it shouldn’t hurt me, but I let it”

Over the course of the last two years, the Grammy-nominated songstress has treated fans with a slew of strong offerings like “For The Night,” “Surprise,” “Treat Me,” and “Freak Like Me.” Back in September 2021, she made her official debut as a solo artist with “Have Mercy,” a high-energy offering that she produced alongside Joseph L’Étranger, BoogzDaBeast, FNZ, and Murda Beatz. Her last full-length body of work was 2020’s Ungodly Hour, her second album with her sister Halle. That 13-track project boasted assists from Swae Lee and Mike WiLL Made-It.

In June 2022, Chris Brown unleashed his most recent album, Breezy. The 24-song offering marked his 10th studio LP and included assists from Blxst, Bryson Tiller, Ella Mai, EST Gee, Fivio Foreign, H.E.R., Lil Wayne, and more. Breezy debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with 72,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold. The following month, he circled back to reveal the official deluxe upgrade, complete with nine additional cuts and new collaborations alongside Anderson .Paak and Davido.

Be sure to press play on Chlöe’s brand new “How Does It Feel” single featuring Chris Brown down below.