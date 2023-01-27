Earlier this week, Chlöe announced her debut solo album, In Pieces, is set to arrive in March. After clarifying that none of her previously released singles made it onto the forthcoming project, the songstress returns today (Jan. 27) to share the first official preview from Pieces. Titled “Pray It Away,” the new offering sees Chlöe reflecting on a relationship that didn’t go as planned:

“F**k n***a, f**k n***a, f**k n***a, I just wanna hear from a f**k n***a/ Just start healin’, now when I hear his name, I get more triggered/ My feelings, my feelings, my feelings, they really got hurt by a f**k n***a/ Damn, I, wasted time for nothin’, I faked it for nothin’/ Can’t talk to my friends, ’cause they hate you too, and if the option’s violence, don’t make me choose it/ God knows my heart, I’m wildin’, wildin'”



Over the course of the last two years, the Grammy-nominated singer has treated fans with a slew of strong offerings like “For The Night,” “Surprise,” “Treat Me,” and “Freak Like Me.” Back in September 2021, she made her official debut as a solo artist with “Have Mercy,” a high-energy offering that she produced alongside Joseph L’Étranger, BoogzDaBeast, FNZ, and Murda Beatz. Her last full-length body of work was 2020’s Ungodly Hour, her second album with her sister Halle. That 13-track project boasted assists from Swae Lee and Mike WiLL Made-It.

In a previous interview, Chlöe provided some hints about what we can expect from her debut project. “It’s everything that I’ve been going through, all the tearing down, people underestimating, telling me I can’t do it — all of those things have gone into the music,” she said.

Be sure to press play on Chlöe’s brand new “Pray It Away” single down below.