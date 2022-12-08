Back in June, Chlöe blessed her fans with “Surprise,” a sultry record featuring co-production by iLLA and Scott Storch. Yesterday (Dec. 7), she partnered up with VEVO to share a brand new acoustic performance of the track, a close follow-up to her previous one for “For The Night.” With the help of a sole guitarist, the freshly released rendition sees the Georgia-born songstress passionately sing about an intimate night with her lover:

“If you be good to me, then I’ma be great to you, if you stay down for me, then I’ll stay awake for you/ Surprise! Slip my panties to the side, give me your money, baby, I’ll make it rain for you/ Feel like you cheating the positions I play for you, surprise, tonight, you get my freaky side (side)/ You like the way that I ride, give you a piece of the pie/ You say that you could just stay up and eat it all morning and into the night, you know I never get tired teasing you just how I like”

So far this year, Chlöe has treated fans with a slew of strong offerings like “For The Night,” “Treat Me,” and “Freak Like Me.” Last September, she made her official debut as a solo artist with “Have Mercy,” a high-energy offering that she produced alongside Joseph L’Étranger, BoogzDaBeast, FNZ, and Murda Beatz. Her last full-length body of work was 2020’s Ungodly Hour, her second album with her sister Halle. That 13-track project boasted assists from Swae Lee and Mike WiLL Made-It.

In a recent interview, the songstress opened up about how criticism bothers her sometimes, but she works hard to make sure it doesn’t impact her artistry. “It’s a weird place to be in because as a human being it does hurt sometimes hearing certain things. But at the same time, this is my job,” she said. “So, it’s really up to me to create those boundaries in my mental state.”

Be sure to press play on Chlöe’s brand new acoustic rendition of “Surprise” down below.