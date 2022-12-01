Last month, Chlöe unveiled her highly anticipated single “For The Night,” which arrived equipped with a feature from Latto and a music video directed by Shermay Joh. Today (Dec. 1), the Grammy-nominated songstress returns with a live performance of the track. In the new rendition, a sole guitarist is her only accompaniment to ensure her lyrics are the star of the show:

“I ask myself why we can’t be closer, I play those same games 1,000 times over, and you crave those long nights with me, oh, don’t you?/ You can leave your guard at the door, and let me love you for the night/ I like how you rough around the edges (Uh, huh), laying on your chest in my bed now/ Loving all the days we together, if they don’t get it, then forget it, I do, yeah, I do, the way I do and they don’t know me like you/ All the things that we’ve been through, lovе when you call me baby”

As previously reported by REVOLT, the “Have Mercy” singer revealed “For The Night” was written about Gunna. “I’ma tell y’all a little secret about ‘For the Night,’” she said in a Twitter Spaces conversation a couple of months ago. “I might regret saying this, but hey, maybe it’ll help f**king streams. I don’t even think he knows this. I wrote ‘For the Night’ about Gunna.”

So far this year, Chlöe has treated fans with a slew of strong offerings like “Treat Me,” “Freak Like Me,” and “Surprise.” Her last full-length body of work was 2020’s Ungodly Hour, her second album with her sister Halle. That 13-track project boasted assists from Swae Lee and Mike WiLL Made-It.

Be sure to press play on Chlöe’s brand new performance of “For The Night” down below.