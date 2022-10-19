Chlöe is planning to treat her fans with new music very soon and she has recruited some friends to help her promote it. Yesterday (Oct. 18), she posted a short skit on her Instagram paired with her “For The Night” release date announcement. The track is set to make landfall on Oct. 28 and closely follows other recent singles like “Treat Me” and “Surprise.”

The new clip shows Chlöe taking a FaceTime call from her mystery man. “You know, I’ve been thinking about us. I want this to be a thing. I’m ready for the world to know,” she says to him.

Viewers are then shown that the man is Druski, who replies, “The world? You gotta tell the world? Come on, baby, I told you I’m going through a lot, come on now. Chlo, Chlo-Chlo, Chlo-bear, mama, mami …”

Since the video dropped, Druski doubled down on his stance in Chlöe’s comments section. “You know I like to keep things private,” he jokingly wrote.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the “Have Mercy” singer revealed “For The Night” was written about Gunna. “I’ma tell y’all a little secret about ‘For the Night,’” she said in a Twitter Spaces conversation a few weeks ago. “I might regret saying this, but hey, maybe it’ll help f**king streams. I don’t even think he knows this. I wrote ‘For the Night’ about Gunna.”

Back in 2020, Chlöe and Halle shared their sophomore studio album Ungodly Hour, a 13-track body of work that boasted assists from Swae Lee and Mike WiLL Made-It. Ungodly Hour cracked the top 20 on the Billboard 200 thanks to 24,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release. They circled back with a Chrome Edition of Ungodly Hour a few months later, which included additional songs like “Hazy” and “80/20.”

