Chlöe Bailey continues to put in work to solidify her space in the music industry. This time, she’s coming in hot with her very own Pepsi commercial.

“When I got the ask from Pepsi, I was completely ecstatic and over the moon,” Chlöe told PEOPLE. “I was like, ‘Wow, I get to have my pop star moment so early in my career.’ Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve always dreamt of this moment.” She also recalled seeing her mentor Beyoncé shine in a similar 2003 ad following the success of “Crazy in Love.” “When you saw her walking to the Pepsi vending machine, and the guy was so mesmerized. That’s been ingrained in my memory,” Chlöe explained. “All the icons have had their own Pepsi moment, and now having mine is really surreal.”

Check out Beyoncé’s Pepsi breakout promotion below.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Chlöe is flattered by the comparisons to Beyoncé, who is also the CEO and founder of Parkwood Entertainment, the label that is home to both the “Treat Me” singer and her sister Halle. “I’m grateful. That’s the biggest compliment,” said Chlöe during the previous interview. “We talk about any and everything. I’m just so grateful to have her stamp of approval. She always gives me words of encouragement, you have no idea how much that means to me.”

Chlöe’s new Pepsi spot is inspired by the hit 1984 film Footloose and she believes that this could propel her into her lifelong dreams of someday hitting the Broadway stage. No stranger to acting, Chlöe’s first movie role was actually alongside Beyoncé in the 2003 movie The Fighting Temptations where she played a younger version of Bey’s character. She also portrays Jas in Kenya Barris’ “Grown-ish.” Now, the “Have Mercy” crooner considers the big commercial moment as an audition to making her vision of taking her talents to theater a reality. “I just love entertaining, period,” Chlöe chimed. “My goal is to have an EGOT.”

Watch Chlöe’s new Pepsi ad below.