By Shanique Yates
  /  09.28.2022

Baby Keem continues to shine! The rapper has officially signed an endorsement deal with Converse and will join the sportswear brand as it explores multiple dimensions of the Chuck Taylor All Star shoe.

Keem shared the news via social media in a post to Instagram featuring a short film where he holds up a tape that reads “LP #2” along with the classic black and white Chuck Taylor Hi. The 21-year-old is often seen sporting the legendary brand and more recently, he has done so in sold-out arenas on the “The Big Steppers Tour” alongside his cousin Kendrick Lamar. He is also the first artist to partner with Lamar’s media company, pgLang, which was launched by both Lamar and Dave Free in 2020.

 

Just last month, Lamar referred to his cousin as a “musical genius.” During a 2021 interview, Keem also opened up about the relationship with his loved one extending far beyond the music. “Whenever I need anything regarding, like, life, and if I need some wisdom, then that’s who I go to, you know?” he told Nadeska Alexis. “That’s one of the first people I look towards, him and Dave Free.”

Despite this being Keem’s initial brand deal, it is not the first time that Converse has partnered with the pgLang family. Earlier this summer, the brand joined forces with the media company to drop its “pgLang for Converse” collection featuring two shoe designs of the footwear line’s most iconic silhouettes, the Chuck 70 and the Pro Leather. Each sneaker featured a pgLang embossing. “pgLang for Converse embraces the unknown, celebrates what’s established, and looks ahead to what’s yet to be discovered to Create Next,” read an official statement of the news.

After closing the U.S. leg of “The Big Steppers Tour” in their hometown of California on Sept. 15, Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem are preparing to kickoff the Europe show on Oct. 7.

Baby Keem

