The longstanding partnership between Tyler, The Creator and Converse continues to flourish. The newest sneaker, the Golf Le Fleur x Converse GLF 2.0, is officially slated to release this Thursday (June 9). To increase anticipation for the drop, Tyler shared a creative trailer today (June 7) just ahead of the big day.

Shot by Tyler, the new clip features a brief storyline set on an island far away. A distressed islander makes their way to the local fish shop to present the catch of the day, which is just a net full of sneaker soles. The frustrated head chef gets to work anyway, eventually cooking up the Golf Le Fleur x Converse GLF 2.0 shoe and serving it to his guest.

The low-top model will make its debut in the two colorways: “Oil Green and Bison” and “Curry and Copper Tan.” According to the brand, this new silhouette gets its look from the classic Pro Leather sneaker as seen with the canvas-based upper that’s paired with wavy suede overlay panels and thick shoelaces. The sneaker also features special branding on the tongue while an updated Converse logo license plate appears on the heel of the tonal cup sole.

Both the aforementioned Golf Le Fleur x Converse GLF 2.0 colorways will be released at converse.com and at golflefleur.com for $110 each.

In related news, Tyler, the Creator’s Golf Wang streetwear line has dropped a sporty Championship collection earlier this year. The athletic apparel is basketball-themed and features a variety of items any championship-bound baller would endorse. To further add authenticity to the Championship look, Golf Wang added a championship ring. The gold plated ring comes in a custom ring box and features the Golf Wang logo and “The Shit Don’t Stop” engraved on the sides. Be sure to check out the campaign trailer for the Golf Le Fleur x Converse GLF 2.0 release below.