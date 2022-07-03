Wyclef Jean says a Fugees tour is still in the works. The group’s reunion tour that was slated to kick off this past November was canceled not long after dates were announced. At the time, the group said dates were expected to be rescheduled for early 2022, but that has yet to happen.

“All I could do is tell you that with the Fugees, I’m very excited and I look forward to it getting rescheduled,” the “Gone Til November” rapper told HipHopDX. Jean is among the scores of celebrities currently living it up in New Orleans as they celebrate Black culture at the ESSENCE Festival. Jean also shocked fans this weekend as he reunited with group mate Lauryn Hill to perform some of their hits. The Fugees — comprised of Jean, Hill, and Pras Michel– only released two studio albums together. Their most iconic body of work is their 1996 release, The Score. The tour was announced as a celebration of the album being released 25 years ago.

“I look forward. As a fan of the Fugees, I’m very excited,” he continued. All I could do is just tell all the fans, do not lose hope, because y’all know we the Hip Hop Grateful Dead. We going to get this thing cracking.” The last time the trio performed together was in September as part of Global Citizen Live.

“The Fugees have a complex but impactful history,” said Hill at the event. “I wasn’t even aware the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone brought it to my attention. I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”

The Fugees said the impact of COVID-19 played a part in the decision to postpone the 12-city tour. “[We] ensure the best chance that all cities on the tour are fully open so we can perform for as many fans as possible,” said the group in a statement released on their behalf.