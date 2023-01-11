Donald Glover said he’s back making music, and he’s not retiring his artist name, Childish Gambino. On Tuesday (Jan. 10), the musician-turned-actor appeared at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, where he was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series.

Before the ceremony, E! News caught up with the entertainment star, and he revealed that he has new music on the way.

“I’m making music right now,” he said. “I love it. I’m actually in the studio. I’ve been bringing people in, like secret people, working on little things. I’ve been just making it for fun right now. But soon something will happen. I promise.”

In 2017, Glover told the HuffPost that he’ll be putting his nickname “Childish Gambino” to rest, but at the Golden Globes, he retracted that statement. “That was out in the ethos,” he confirmed. “You don’t have to worry about that. He’ll be back. He’s here right now.”

As far as his television career, Glover recently ended the fourth season of his self-created series “Atlanta.” The FX show accomplished a lot, including winning two Golden Globe Awards for Best Television Series. In 2017, he won a Golden Globe for Best Actor thanks to the series and two Primetime Emmy Awards: One for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series. Glover became the first African-American director to win an Emmy.

On the music side, the last body of work released by Glover was 3.15.20 in 2020. The album was a 58-minute, 12-song project with features from Ariana Grande, 21 Savage and Kadhja Bonet. The project was his first release since 2016 when he dropped his GRAMMY-nominated project, Awaken, My Love!, which featured the five-time Platinum single “Redbone.”

Glover has been nominated for a total of 12 GRAMMYs and won five. His first win came from the hit single “Redbone” in the Best Traditional R&B Performance category at the 60th annual awards in 2017. The following year, he won four more for his three-time Platinum single “This is America,” which included: Record and Song of the Year, Best Music Video and Best Rap/Sung Performance.