Lil Uzi Vert is closing out the year with some huge accomplishments. Earlier this month, he celebrated getting his first-ever Diamond plaque from his 2017 hit song “XO Tour Lif3.” Now, the Philadelphia rapper can rejoice some more as he earned another plaque. This time, he is eligible for a Platinum one.

Yesterday (Dec. 26), Chart Data confirmed that Lil Uzi’s latest single, “Just Wanna Rock,” has sold over 1 million units in the U.S., making the track eligible for Platinum certification.

Uzi dropped the high-tempo MCVertt and Synthetic-produced track on Oct. 27 and it debuted at 86 on the Billboard Hot 100. After becoming a viral sensation, the Jersey club-influenced record climbed to No. 19 before cracking the top 10 at No. 8 in the week ending on Dec. 3. “Just Wanna Rock” is Uzi’s first time hitting the top 10 in two years. The last time came in 2020 when he and Future dropped “Drankin N Smokin” from their joint project, Pluto x Baby Pluto.

.@LILUZIVERT‘s “Just Wanna Rock” has now sold over 1 million units in the US. — chart data (@chartdata) December 26, 2022

The song now joins “Money Longer,” “You Was Right,” “Dark Queen,” “Do What I Want,” “Ps & Qs,” “Sauce It Up,” “Sanguine Paradise,” “Futsal Shuffle 2020” and “The Way Life Goes” as other Uzi tracks to go Platinum.

It’s uncertain when Lil Uzi plans to drop another album, but fans are waiting patiently for his highly anticipated P!NK tape. In July, he gave fans the RED & WHITE EP. The five-track mixtape served as Uzi’s first solo project since Eternal Atake.

The latter is an 18-track project that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The album received 288,000 album-equivalent units sold thanks to tracks like: “Baby Pluto,” “Futsal Shuffle 2020,” and “That Way.” That same year, Uzi continued to drop heat. The Generation Now artist released two more projects, Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World 2 and Pluto x Baby Pluto.