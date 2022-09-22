/ 09.22.2022
In this all-new episode of “Caresha Please,” Yung Miami and her co-host Saucy Santana welcome fellow rapper Latto. The “Big Energy” emcee talks working with Mariah Carey, her viral song “P**sy,” being “freaky,” changing her rap moniker and much more. Watch!
