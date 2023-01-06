Cardi B may have a net worth in the millions and a platinum-selling album under her belt, but that doesn’t mean she is oblivious to issues in the world.

On Tuesday (Jan. 3), the “WAP” hitmaker hopped on social media to let the powers that be know “grocery shopping prices are ridiculous right now.” Many may have grown up with money-saving parentals saying, “We have food at the house,” which prompted the Grammy-winning artist to add, “You might as well eat outside.” She followed up with a tweet asking why lettuce costs $6 where she lives. The post included a clip of her former “Love & Hip Hop: New York” cast member and fellow rapper Remy Ma saying, “This is where I’m starting to get aggravated.”

Bitch why lettuce cost 6 dollars where I live at ? 😑 pic.twitter.com/2X0Np2KyCX — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 4, 2023

Apparently, Cardi’s mentions were flooded with users who wondered how or why someone in her position would be worried about the price of anything, let alone food. On Wednesday (Jan. 4), she posted a minute-long video explaining her point of view. “Let me tell y’all something. When I be complaining about food prices, and y’all motherf**kers be like, ‘Ain’t you rich? Why you complaining about lettuce? Why you complaining about this?’ That just goes to show me [that] when you become successful, when you have money, you gonna f**king, you gonna go broke soon because y’all not budgeting,” she warned.

The chart-topper was hopeful that her influence and impact could make a difference. “Of course I’ma say something. The f**k? ‘Cause if I think that s**t is crazy, I could only imagine what middle-class people or people in the hood is motherf**king thinking… and I have a big platform, so I do want anybody that’s responsible [for] these f**king prices to put that s**t the f**k down,” the 30-year-old said. “I like Cardi B, she strikes me as a very genuine person. Also, she’s right. Groceries are too f**king expensive,” a tweet from yesterday (Jan. 5) read in response to her message.

Naaaaaa grocery shopping prices are ridiculous right now 😑You might as well eat outside !! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 4, 2023

See related posts below.

I like Cardi B, she strikes me as a very genuine person. Also she’s right groceries are too fucking expensive — Wings (@chocobowings) January 5, 2023

A lot of y’all being mad at Cardi for tweeting about the cost of groceries is the perfect example of how many lack financial literacy. Just b/c you can afford something doesn’t mean the price or logic behind it is right or ok. I can afford 7 eggs, doesn’t mean its ok! I complain! — Urban Tech Girl ❤🎯🐝 (@Ladawn307) January 5, 2023

I am an American living in Holland right now and this is groceries for 2 people that last a week and a half I find it so astonishing how America can’t have regular grocery prices like this pic.twitter.com/vMEMv18bZK — ✿ Lulu ✿ (@luamyaguilar) January 4, 2023

Cardi B is BIG mad about grocery prices and I literally think she’s going to single-handedly do something about it. — rojo (@DadGotMad) January 5, 2023