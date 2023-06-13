Photo: Cover art for Dave and Central Cee’s ‘Split Decision’ EP
By Jon Powell
  /  06.13.2023

Two of London’s biggest rap stars decided to join forces for a quickstrike summer EP. Earlier this month, Dave and Central Cee released Split Decision, a four-song effort that coincided with both artists’ 25th year of existence. The project boasts production from Kyle Evans, Jim Legxacy, Kamal., and more.

Just prior to Split Decision‘s arrival, fans were treated to the lead single “Sprinter,” an ode to the duo’s freewheeling lifestyles.

“Take a look at these diamonds wrong, it’s a life of squintin’, can’t just stare, with bae through thick and thin, she already thick, so I’m halfway there, brown and bad, couldn’t change my mind, I was halfway there, 100 meters, huh, I just put nine gyal in a Sprinter, 100 eaters, they won’t fit in one SUV, nah, SOS, somebody rescue me, I got too many gyal, too many-many gyal, I got, they can last me the next two weeks, uh, huh, alright, like send the address through, please…”

“Sprinter” came with a matching visual that saw Dave and Cench living it up in Monaco, complete with yachts and high-end cars to match. Elsewhere in the clip, the two created warm weather vibes at BeauBeaus in East London.

As expected, “Sprinter” landed at No. 1 on the U.K. Singles chart with 108,200 units sold, a total that includes a whopping 13.4 million streams. As the Official Charts reported, it’s the biggest opening of 2023 thus far and the biggest week of streaming for a rap single ever, beating out Stormzy’s 2019 track “Vossi Bop” (12.7 million streams).

Back in 2021, Dave liberated the sophomore album We’re All Alone in This Together, which consisted of 12 songs and assists from the likes of Wizkid, James Blake, Ghetts, Giggs, Fredo, and Snoh Aalegra. A year later, Central Cee delivered his second mixtape, 23. Both bodies of work topped the U.K. Albums chart following their respective debuts. Press play on Split Decision below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Central Cee
Dave
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Ice Spice admits her “whole lifestyle change” has been “super drastic” since stardom

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.13.2023

Kash Doll's face card is timeless and Twitter is calling her top 2 and not No. 2

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.13.2023

Babyface Ray unveils latest visual for "All Star Team"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.13.2023

Doe Boy returns with new album 'BEEZY'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.13.2023

Nicki Minaj hints that she underwent breast reduction surgery in new clip

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.13.2023

Latto and Cardi B's "Put It On Da Floor Again" makes its Billboard Hot 100 debut at No. 13

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.13.2023

Tour Tales | Strick is more than ready for his own headlining tour after learning from Young Thug

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  06.13.2023

JAY-Z and Kanye West's "N**gas In Paris" crosses the diamond mark

By Jon Powell
  /  06.13.2023

Method Man reveals that he was "scared" of releasing "All I Need" remix with Mary J. Blige

By Jon Powell
  /  06.12.2023

Drake joins J Hus on "Who Told You" single

By Jon Powell
  /  06.12.2023

Megan Thee Stallion reunites with childhood friend onstage at 2023 LA Pride

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.12.2023

Listen to Janelle Monáe's new album 'The Age of Pleasure'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.12.2023

Nicki Minaj responds to Lil Wayne's recent praise with heartfelt message: "We love you so much"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.12.2023

Lil Wayne sees no competition in the booth or on the Verzuz stage

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.10.2023

De La Soul's Pos says he didn't see Trugoy's death coming

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  06.10.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Ice Spice admits her “whole lifestyle change” has been “super drastic” since stardom

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.13.2023

Kash Doll's face card is timeless and Twitter is calling her top 2 and not No. 2

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.13.2023

Babyface Ray unveils latest visual for "All Star Team"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.13.2023

Doe Boy returns with new album 'BEEZY'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.13.2023

Nicki Minaj hints that she underwent breast reduction surgery in new clip

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.13.2023

Latto and Cardi B's "Put It On Da Floor Again" makes its Billboard Hot 100 debut at No. 13

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.13.2023

Tour Tales | Strick is more than ready for his own headlining tour after learning from Young Thug

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  06.13.2023

JAY-Z and Kanye West's "N**gas In Paris" crosses the diamond mark

By Jon Powell
  /  06.13.2023

Method Man reveals that he was "scared" of releasing "All I Need" remix with Mary J. Blige

By Jon Powell
  /  06.12.2023

Drake joins J Hus on "Who Told You" single

By Jon Powell
  /  06.12.2023

Megan Thee Stallion reunites with childhood friend onstage at 2023 LA Pride

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.12.2023

Listen to Janelle Monáe's new album 'The Age of Pleasure'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.12.2023

Nicki Minaj responds to Lil Wayne's recent praise with heartfelt message: "We love you so much"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.12.2023

Lil Wayne sees no competition in the booth or on the Verzuz stage

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.10.2023

De La Soul's Pos says he didn't see Trugoy's death coming

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  06.10.2023
View More

Trending
Receipts

B. Simone vs. Desi Banks | 'Receipts'

On this episode of “Receipts,” Desi Banks puts his friendship with comedian and entrepreneur B. Simone to the test when they battle it out to guess contestant Darrius’ hidden talent. Presented by Walmart.

By REVOLT
  /  05.16.2023
News

Lil Durk surprises viral homeless fan with hotel stay and cash in sweet video

Last month, an unhoused fan went viral for watching Lil Durk’s music video on a projector in a tent on a Los Angeles sidewalk.

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.01.2023
Tour Tales

Tour Tales | From JID's "hip hop rock" shows to his own art galleries, Bxlyfe's photography is all about telling stories

In this installment of “Tour Tales,” the New York-bred photographer explains what the craziest Dreamville show he ever shot was, what it was like shooting Juice WRLD in Sweden, and how he plans to use art to connect creatives around the world.

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.30.2023
Interviews

Les Twins are helping children navigate mental health through dance

In this Mental Health Awareness Month exclusive, Les Twins discuss their upbringing, dance inspirations, partnering with KWN to uplift the youth and more. Read up!

By Ahmad Davis
  /  05.31.2023
View More