Two of London’s biggest rap stars decided to join forces for a quickstrike summer EP. Earlier this month, Dave and Central Cee released Split Decision, a four-song effort that coincided with both artists’ 25th year of existence. The project boasts production from Kyle Evans, Jim Legxacy, Kamal., and more.

Just prior to Split Decision‘s arrival, fans were treated to the lead single “Sprinter,” an ode to the duo’s freewheeling lifestyles.

“Take a look at these diamonds wrong, it’s a life of squintin’, can’t just stare, with bae through thick and thin, she already thick, so I’m halfway there, brown and bad, couldn’t change my mind, I was halfway there, 100 meters, huh, I just put nine gyal in a Sprinter, 100 eaters, they won’t fit in one SUV, nah, SOS, somebody rescue me, I got too many gyal, too many-many gyal, I got, they can last me the next two weeks, uh, huh, alright, like send the address through, please…”

“Sprinter” came with a matching visual that saw Dave and Cench living it up in Monaco, complete with yachts and high-end cars to match. Elsewhere in the clip, the two created warm weather vibes at BeauBeaus in East London.

As expected, “Sprinter” landed at No. 1 on the U.K. Singles chart with 108,200 units sold, a total that includes a whopping 13.4 million streams. As the Official Charts reported, it’s the biggest opening of 2023 thus far and the biggest week of streaming for a rap single ever, beating out Stormzy’s 2019 track “Vossi Bop” (12.7 million streams).

Back in 2021, Dave liberated the sophomore album We’re All Alone in This Together, which consisted of 12 songs and assists from the likes of Wizkid, James Blake, Ghetts, Giggs, Fredo, and Snoh Aalegra. A year later, Central Cee delivered his second mixtape, 23. Both bodies of work topped the U.K. Albums chart following their respective debuts. Press play on Split Decision below.