Photo: Getty Images
By Megan Ambers
  /  09.07.2022

Olympian Shavez Hart was shot and killed outside a Bahamas nightclub over the weekend, according to TMZ. The shooting occurred early Saturday morning (Sept. 3) in a parking lot in Mount Hope, North Abaco.

Royal Bahamas Police (RBP) reports that Hart, a former sprinter for Texas A&M University, was shot while attempting to break up a fight between several men in the nightclub’s parking lot. According to the RBP, one of the men returned with a gun and opened fire, striking Hart in the chest. The Olympian was transported to the Marsh Harbor Clinic, where he would succumb to his injuries.

The Bahamas Olympic Committee released a statement regarding Hart’s passing: “The Olympic family is saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Shavez Hart, a proud native of Abaco. He was always very humble, yet proud and determined to offer the very best of himself for the sake of [the] country.”

Prime minister of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, Philip Brave Davis, also addressed Hart’s death on his Twitter account. “On behalf of my family and the people of The Bahamas, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of Shavez Hart,” he tweeted. “As a country, we’ve been blessed to have had an amazing athlete carry our flag worldwide. Ann and I will keep the family of Shavez in our thoughts and prayers.”

Blaine Wiley, Hart’s former South Plains College coach, said his death was a tragic loss and that coaching him was a privilege. “Waking up to absolutely devastating news that one of my former athletes, Shavez Hart, was shot and killed last night in the Bahamas,” Wiley tweeted. “I had the honor of coaching ‘Sparkie’ at South Plains College, where he remains the school record holder and won many NJCAA championships. RIP.”

An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting, according to TMZ Sports. Tuesday (Sept. 6) would have been Hart’s 30th birthday.

 

