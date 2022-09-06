Photo: Getty Images
By Megan Ambers
  /  09.06.2022

A Los Angeles officer was filmed detaining a teenage boy who was recording an arrest of another young man. According to Film The Police LA’s Twitter account, the arrest occurred during a movie night hosted by the Harbor City Council and the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

The teenager, Robert, was helping out with the event when LAPD allegedly approached him and other attendees, according to Robert’s mother. She said that once officers detained the teen’s best friend, Robert started filming, at which point officer Victor Quezada lunged at him.

The 19-year-old was arrested, and his bail was set at $25,000. “This kid has never been in trouble before. But because he exercised his First Amendment right, he was targeted and arrested,” the tweet read. “His bail was set at $25,000, forcing his mom to pay $2,500 (non-refundable) to get him out. This is wrong. These cops need to be held accountable.”

In the video, officer Quezada repeatedly grabs at Robert’s phone before taking him down to the ground. Eyewitnesses can be heard on the clip screaming at the officers to “not do that” as Quezada continues to subdue the teenager. Upon seeing the eyewitnesses becoming agitated, another officer draws his taser and orders them to step back. A third officer would also pull out a taser and ask the witnesses to stand back because they are “dealing with something.” After officers line up Robert, his friend, and a third teenager against the car, Robert is repeatedly heard asking the officer why he was being arrested.

Actor Wendell Pierce retweeted Film The Police LA’s thread, asking his followers to watch the video and understand how the police escalated the situation. “WATCH THIS THREAD: For the millions of police encounters, there are the thousands of violent escalations that sour the public trust,” Pierce tweeted. “The paradox is this was an event to nurture community trust and outreach. The police unnecessarily escalated this situation.”

There have been no comments from the LAPD regarding the arrest of the teenagers.

Check out the video, as well as Pierce’s tweet below:

 

