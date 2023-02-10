On Thursday (Feb. 9), Central Cee liberated a new song titled “Me & You,” an EY and Razor-produced offering that samples Donnell Jones’ “Shorty (Got Her Eyes On Me).” The laid-back offering sees the London talent keeping it real with his significant other about his heartfelt intentions and hectic lifestyle:

“You ain’t gotta worry ’bout nobody else, it’s me and you, bought you a bag, now that guy’s askin’ what I see in you, put you on the ‘Gram, now they wanna take pics like me and you…”

2022 was a successful year for Central Cee, which began with the release of his most recent mixtape, 23. That project contained 15 cuts and additional features from A2 Anti, ASHE 22, Baby Gang, Beny Jr, Freeze Corleone, Morad, Rondodasosa, and his brother Juke Caesar. 23 scored the talent his first No. 1 on the U.K. Albums chart and a gold certification. Months later, the “6 For 6” rapper delivered the four-track No More Leaks. That year would also spawn the runaway hit “Doja,” leading many to speculate that a new body of work is on the horizon.

Next week, Cee will embark on the North American leg of his “Still Loading World Tour” named in honor of his breakout track from 2020’s Wild West. The short run includes eight cities across the United States and Canada, and ends with a stop in West Hollywood‘s Roxy Theatre. You can check out those dates along with a lyric video for “Me & You” below.

“Still Loading World Tour” North American dates

Feb. 15: Bottom Lounge – Chicago

Feb. 16: The Phoenix Theatre – Toronto

Feb. 18: Theatre Corona – Montreal

Feb. 19: Theatre Corona – Montreal

Feb. 22: Big Night Live – Boston

Feb. 23: Irving Plaza – New York

Feb. 25: The Loft – Atlanta, GA

Feb. 28: The New Parish – Oakland, CA

March 1: The Roxy Theatre – Los Angeles