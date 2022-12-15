Today (Dec. 15), Central Cee blesses the masses with a new single titled “Let Go,” a Nastylgia-backed offering that borrows from Passenger’s 2012 hit “Let Her Go.” The track sees the West London rapper on an emotional roller-coaster over a love interest:

“I loved you until you try to get in my head, and that’s why I lost respect, you’re doin’ the most to get my attention, baby, I’m not impressed, uh, I changed my bedsheets, but I still smell your flesh, I don’t know how we got in this mess, I rarely get this in depth, this girl made me question love, this girl made me feel like less of a man ’cause I’m feelin’ depressed and stuff, can’t believe I was willing to drop everyone and invest in us, the last time that we f**ked was f**ked, the way you got up…”

“Let Go” also comes with a matching visual courtesy of KGY. Throughout the short clip, Central Cee can be spotted in different locations, including in a hallway with his crew, in front of an unknown residence, and in the middle of a venue.

“Let Go” comes after Cench’s runaway hit “Doja,” a silver-certified offering that made landfall in July and peaked at No. 2 on the UK Singles chart. 2022 also spawned the mixtape 23, a critically acclaimed effort that contained 15 songs and additional features Rondodasosa, Baby Gang, A2anti, Morad, Beny Jr, Ashe 22, and Freeze Corleone.

In a past interview with Rolling Stone, Central Cee opened up about drill’s success and the grime era that preceded it:

“That grime phase was sick and there was a lot of eyes on U.K. music at the time, and then that interest started to fade out, and drill seemed to pick it up again. It’s up to us to keep it alive, because it could definitely die out the same way.”

Press play on “Let Go” below.