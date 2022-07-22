Back in February, Central Cee unveiled his latest mixtape 23. That project contained 15 tracks and — in addition to an assist from his younger brother — appearances from Rondodasosa, Baby Gang, A2anti, Morad, Beny, Jr., Ashe 22, and Freeze Corleone on the standout cut “Eurovision.” Yesterday (July 21), Cee returned with “Doja,” his first new single since 23‘s release. The track, named after a certain American talent, comes with production from LiTek and WhYJay, along with some of the London star’s more tendentious subject matter:

“How can I be homophobic? My bitch is gay, hit man in the top, try see a man topless, even the stick is gay, huggin’ my bruddas and say that I love them, but I don’t swing that way, the mandem celebrate Eid, the trap still runnin’ on Christmas day, somebody tell Doja Cat that I’m tryna indulge in that, in my grey tracksuit, see the bulge in that, see the motion clap when you’re throwin’ it back, these females plannin’ on doin’ me wrong, so I’m grabbin’ a ‘dom out the Trojan pack…”

The accompanying clip for “Doja” comes courtesy of Cole Bennett and Lyrical Lemonade. Viewers can catch Cee with his crew on the block during the day and showing off a line of high-end whips in the nighttime.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Central Cee spoke on his plans in regards to breaking into the American mainstream:

“We do plan to do it. I don’t know exactly how to do it. Right now, I’m just in a planning stage, almost. I don’t want to, I could jump at a lot of features — I guess that there’s a lot of people that want to work — but it’s got to be the right move there. I’ve got to make the perfect move. I’m just waiting on that right thing.”

Press play on “Doja” below.