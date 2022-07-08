Doja Cat has a thing for “Stranger Things” star Joseph Quinn, who plays the popular character Eddie Munson on the show. She recently tweeted, “Joseph Quinn fine as sh*t” on the heels of the season 4 premiere and sought to spark a new flame between them. But, she’s unhappy about how the public found out about it.

Doja directly messaged Quinn’s co-star, Noah Schnapp, who portrays Will Byers in the hit Netflix series, asking the 17-year-old to hook her up. “Noah can you tell Joseph to hit me up,” she added, “Wait no. does he have a gf?” Schnapp responded, “LMAOO slide into his dms,” to which the rapper claimed she couldn’t find his social media accounts. Then, Schnapp sent her Quinn’s Instagram profile saying, “Right here ma’am.”

Things turned when Schnapp shared a screenshot of their private conversation in a now-deleted TikTok video. The “Woman” rapper was one of the 30 million viewers, and she immediately responded on Instagram live.

“I think that to be fair, first let’s be chill about it. Like Noah is a kid, but, I don’t even know how old he is, but he’s not even over – like there’s no way he’s over 21,” the 26-year-old said during the Livestream on Thursday (July 7). “But when you’re that young, you make mistakes.” Doja called the beloved actor “unbelievably socially unaware and wack” and admitted she felt violated.

“Maybe he is, like a whole snake. But I didn’t see him that way,” she told fans. “I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing.”

The deletion of the video is a clear indication of remorse, but Schnapp has yet to respond to Doja‘s Instagram live publicly.