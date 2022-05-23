After nearly three years of waiting, “Stranger Things” fans everywhere will be able to indulge in a new chapter of the hit show this Friday (May 27) as the fourth season finally makes landfall on Netflix. Back in April, Netflix officially released the first trailer for the long-awaited season. Today (May 22), the streaming service delivers yet another clip, the “Final Trailer,” to increase anticipation as much as possible.

Series creators Matt and Ross Duffer previously announced the fourth and penultimate season of “Stranger Things” will be split into two parts. After binging the first volume this Friday, fans will have to wait a few weeks for the second part, which is set to release on July 1.

Filming for the fourth season initially began in early 2020 but unfortunately came to a halt due to the circumstances of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things,” creators Matt and Ross Duffer wrote in an open letter to fans last month. “At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four but — as you’ll see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale. … It’s been a little while. With nine scripts, over eight-hundred pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effects shots and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season, ‘Stranger Things 4’ was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one. Everyone involved is incredibly proud of the results, and we can’t wait to share it with you. Given the unprecedented length, and to get it to you as soon as possible, Season 4 will be released in two volumes.”

Be sure to press play on the official “Stranger Things” season 4 final trailer and let us know what you think.