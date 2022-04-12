After nearly three years of waiting, “Stranger Things” fans everywhere finally received the news they have been longing for. Today (Apr. 12), Netflix has officially released the first trailer for the long-awaited fourth season of “Stranger Things.”

The clips is set to the pulse of Journey’s 1983 classic “Separate Ways” and gives fans the first official inside look on all the crazy adventures that have been brewing in the “Stranger Things” universe. On Feb. 17, series creators Matt and Ross Duffer announced that the fourth and penultimate season of “Stranger Things” will be split into two parts. The first volume of “Stranger Things” season 4 will be released May 27 and the second part is set to follow on July 1, confirming its “unprecedented length” this time around.

Of course, fans were going to acknowledge the less-than-ideal break between the last season and the forthcoming one, but thankfully, they are willing to forgive. “OK Y’ALL DID NOT WASTE THE 3 YEARS THIS LOOKS ABSOLUTELY INSANE,” reads the current top voted comment on the trailer.

Filming for the fourth season initially began in early 2020 but unfortunately came to a halt due to the circumstances of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things,” creators Matt and Ross Duffer wrote in an open letter to fans last month. “At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four but — as you’ll see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale. … It’s been a little while. With nine scripts, over eight-hundred pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effects shots and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season, ‘Stranger Things 4’ was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one. Everyone involved is incredibly proud of the results, and we can’t wait to share it with you. Given the unprecedented length, and to get it to you as soon as possible, Season 4 will be released in two volumes.”

Be sure to press play on the official “Stranger Things” season 4 trailer and let us know what you think.