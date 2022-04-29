Justin Bieber is clearly in album mode. Just a couple of days ago, he surprised everyone with a new single titled “I Feel Funny,” which turned out to be an intentionally humorous rap song of sorts. The track also came with a phone-shot visual courtesy of Lyrical Lemonade’s Cole Bennett, which saw Bieber and Don Toliver goofing off on the set of what is revealed to be a real video for an upcoming song. Today (April 29), the Canadian star and his Houston counterpart liberate “Honest,” Bieber first official drop of 2022. Of course, the accompanying clip — also created alongside Bennett — matches the collaborations larger than life vibes that’s sure to remain well into summer.

It’s only been a year since Bieber released his sixth studio LP Justice. Including subsequent deluxe upgrades, that project came with 25 songs and a slew of contributions from Khalid, Chance The Rapper, The Kid LAROI, Daniel Caesar, Burna Boy, Lil Uzi Vert, Jaden, Quavo, DaBaby, and more. The project was a commercial success, landing Bieber his eighth number one placement on the Billboard 200 thanks to 154,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week of release. Justice has also collected plenty of Gold and Platinum plaques around the world — including a single Platinum certification in the United States. Not finished with 2021, weeks after the release of Justice then saw a gospel EP from Bieber titled Freedom.

Since then, Bieber has continued to provide his special brand of vocals on songs like DJ Khaled’s “LET IT GO,” Migos’ “What You See,” Wizkid’s “Essence (Remix),” Bryson Tiller’s “lonely christmas,” Juice WRLD’s “Wandered To LA,” BEAM’s “SUNDOWN,” Omah Lay’s “Attention,” and Kehlani’s “up at night.” He and Toliver also previously connected with Skrillex for the DJ-producer’s genre-bending “Don’t Go.”

Press play on Justin Bieber and Don Toliver‘s “Honest” below.