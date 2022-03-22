Last month, Central Cee unveiled his latest body of work 23, which comes with 15 songs and additional contributions from A2anti, Ashe 22, Baby Gang, Beny Jr, Freeze Corleone, Morad, and Rondodasosa — real life sibling Juke Caesar also makes an appearance on the standout “Lil Bro.” The project became Cee‘s first official number one release on the UK Albums chart, beating out Tears For Fears’ The Tipping Point.

This week, Cench decided to drop off a new visual from 23 for “Ungrateful,” a Levi Lennox-produced offering that sees the West London talent opening up about his mental health, past misdeeds before music, and much more:

“Served a pregnant lady, it fucked in my head, couple things I regret tryna earn a wage, 48 Laws, one book that I read, so if I rеpent can I turn the page? Gotta gеt rid of bad vibes, anti-clockwise, gotta burn the sage, I’ll say with it chest but I know some things locked in, I prefer not to say I fucked up, I’m admittin’ it I got no ego, I got no shame, I swallow my pride and say that I’m missing it, creep in the changing room at school and thieve from the kids that are privileged…”

The accompanying clip for “Ungrateful” comes courtesy of Kunography and mainly sees Central Cee by himself at what’s presumed to be his luxury residence. He can also be spotted getting a fresh cut and playing some ball on a rooftop court.

23 follows last year’s Wild West, which came with 14 songs and zero features. That project peaked at the number two position on the aforementioned chart thanks to roughly 15,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week of release, quickly solidifying Central Cee as a frontrunner in regards to the UK drill movement.

Press play on “Ungrateful” below.