Last night (Feb. 5), the 2023 Grammys were held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. And of course, with music’s biggest night came some of the biggest parties leading up to the big event. On Thursday evening (Feb. 2), Moneybagg Yo held an exclusive affair to kick off the festivities.

The “Said Sum” rapper shut down The Highlight Room in Hollywood for the launch of his new record company, BreadGang Label. Some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Yo Gotti, “Players” hitmaker Coi Leray and Jason Lee were in attendance to ring in the celebration. Moneybagg introduced the world to his newest signees: rappers YTB Fatt, Big Homiie G, Finesse2Tymes, Tripstar and Big30. The label also features four producers on its already impressive roster. Those in attendance toasted to the night with drinks courtesy of an open bar. It’s also worth noting the venue’s views allowed guests to take in the Los Angeles scenery featuring majestic mountains and a rooftop swimming pool. Moneybagg’s Gumbo Brands, a cannabis and lifestyle company, was also on-site for the invite-only event.

BreadGang Label artist YTB Fatt told REVOLT exclusively, “It’s been a rough journey trying to accept the fact that I’m in the same room as people my momma [would] die to see just for her to see her son blending in with stars, that make me just as happy.” He added, “The Grammy party was a joyful moment, [and I’m] just blessed to be in this position I’m in today due to me having the load on my back with my [loved ones] at home and still making things and ends meet on the road is just a blessing. FattFoxx can’t thank God enough.” Moneybagg was more than happy to have Fatt call BreadGang his home as he’s been promoting his fellow Memphis artist on social media. “I need y’all [to] welcome my fox, YTB Fatt to this BreadGang Loaf Boyz S**t!! [He’s] one of dem ones. Hardest I done heard in a [minute, talkin’] too crazy!! YTB Fatt Let’s run it up. WE THE LARGEST!!” the 31-year-old said in a recent Instagram post.

The Grammy-nominated “Clear da Air” artist has been showing out for his hometown lately. Last month, Moneybagg teamed up with fellow Memphis rapper GloRilla to release the single and music video for “On Wat U On.” In 2021, his LP A Gangsta’s Pain hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and he later reached platinum status for his single “Wockesha.”