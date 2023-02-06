Photo: Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.06.2023

Last night (Feb. 5), the 2023 Grammys were held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. And of course, with music’s biggest night came some of the biggest parties leading up to the big event. On Thursday evening (Feb. 2), Moneybagg Yo held an exclusive affair to kick off the festivities.

The “Said Sum” rapper shut down The Highlight Room in Hollywood for the launch of his new record company, BreadGang Label. Some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Yo Gotti, “Players” hitmaker Coi Leray and Jason Lee were in attendance to ring in the celebration. Moneybagg introduced the world to his newest signees: rappers YTB Fatt, Big Homiie G, Finesse2Tymes, Tripstar and Big30. The label also features four producers on its already impressive roster. Those in attendance toasted to the night with drinks courtesy of an open bar. It’s also worth noting the venue’s views allowed guests to take in the Los Angeles scenery featuring majestic mountains and a rooftop swimming pool. Moneybagg’s Gumbo Brands, a cannabis and lifestyle company, was also on-site for the invite-only event.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Certified Speaker (@moneybaggyo)

BreadGang Label artist YTB Fatt told REVOLT exclusively, “It’s been a rough journey trying to accept the fact that I’m in the same room as people my momma [would] die to see just for her to see her son blending in with stars, that make me just as happy.” He added, “The Grammy party was a joyful moment, [and I’m] just blessed to be in this position I’m in today due to me having the load on my back with my [loved ones] at home and still making things and ends meet on the road is just a blessing. FattFoxx can’t thank God enough.” Moneybagg was more than happy to have Fatt call BreadGang his home as he’s been promoting his fellow Memphis artist on social media. “I need y’all [to] welcome my fox, YTB Fatt to this BreadGang Loaf Boyz S**t!! [He’s] one of dem ones. Hardest I done heard in a [minute, talkin’] too crazy!! YTB Fatt Let’s run it up. WE THE LARGEST!!” the 31-year-old said in a recent Instagram post.

The Grammy-nominated “Clear da Air” artist has been showing out for his hometown lately. Last month, Moneybagg teamed up with fellow Memphis rapper GloRilla to release the single and music video for “On Wat U On.” In 2021, his LP A Gangsta’s Pain hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and he later reached platinum status for his single “Wockesha.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Benny The Butcher announces new album with Hit-Boy

By DJ First Class
  /  02.06.2023

50 Cent autographs vinyls for 'Get Rich Or Die Tryin' anniversary

By DJ First Class
  /  02.06.2023

Enchanting opens up about "Love S**t" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.06.2023

Tony Yayo returns with new visual for "Clown You When You're Down"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.06.2023

JAY-Z says "GOD DID" Grammy performance was "for hip hop"

By DJ First Class
  /  02.06.2023

JAY-Z and Rakim have iconic run-in backstage at the 2023 Grammys

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.06.2023

SAINt JHN is "Overstimulated" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.06.2023

Diamond Platnumz drops off new visual for "Zuwena"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.06.2023

DMX's daughter to release docuseries promoting drug addiction awareness

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.06.2023

DJ Drama says Pusha T's Gangsta Grillz mixtape might win a Grammy

By DJ First Class
  /  02.06.2023

Check out Olumide's latest visual for "Toxic In The City"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.06.2023

Funk Flex issues apology to Wu-Tang Clan for past beef

By DJ First Class
  /  02.06.2023

Meek Mill drops off new "Don't Follow The Heathens (Freestyle)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.06.2023

The first teaser for Jack Harlow-led 'White Men Can't Jump' remake has arrived

By Jon Powell
  /  02.06.2023

Twitter reacts to Gangsta Boo's omission from 2023 Grammys "In Memoriam" segment

By Jon Powell
  /  02.05.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Interest
Moneybagg Yo
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Benny The Butcher announces new album with Hit-Boy

By DJ First Class
  /  02.06.2023

50 Cent autographs vinyls for 'Get Rich Or Die Tryin' anniversary

By DJ First Class
  /  02.06.2023

Enchanting opens up about "Love S**t" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.06.2023

Tony Yayo returns with new visual for "Clown You When You're Down"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.06.2023

JAY-Z says "GOD DID" Grammy performance was "for hip hop"

By DJ First Class
  /  02.06.2023

JAY-Z and Rakim have iconic run-in backstage at the 2023 Grammys

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.06.2023

SAINt JHN is "Overstimulated" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.06.2023

Diamond Platnumz drops off new visual for "Zuwena"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.06.2023

DMX's daughter to release docuseries promoting drug addiction awareness

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.06.2023

DJ Drama says Pusha T's Gangsta Grillz mixtape might win a Grammy

By DJ First Class
  /  02.06.2023

Check out Olumide's latest visual for "Toxic In The City"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.06.2023

Funk Flex issues apology to Wu-Tang Clan for past beef

By DJ First Class
  /  02.06.2023

Meek Mill drops off new "Don't Follow The Heathens (Freestyle)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.06.2023

The first teaser for Jack Harlow-led 'White Men Can't Jump' remake has arrived

By Jon Powell
  /  02.06.2023

Twitter reacts to Gangsta Boo's omission from 2023 Grammys "In Memoriam" segment

By Jon Powell
  /  02.05.2023
View More

Trending
News

Curated by Questlove, the 2023 Grammys hip hop tribute was one for the ages

The 50th-anniversary celebration saw appearances from Run-DMC, Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliott, and more.
By Jon Powell
  /  02.05.2023
Social Justice

Seventh Memphis officer relieved of duty in Tyre Nichols case

The Tyre Nichols case is ongoing and more details are expected “in the coming days,” ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  01.31.2023
News

JAY-Z and Bacardi officially end multibillion-dollar legal battle

“I am excited to renew this partnership with Bacardi,” the rap mogul said in a ...
By Regina Cho
  /  02.03.2023
Drink Champs

T.I. talks snitching on his dead cousin: "Ain’t nobody worrying about that s**t"

The cast of ‘Fear’ dropped by for this week’s “Drink Champs” episode, and T.I. cleared ...
By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.04.2023
View More