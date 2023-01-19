On Wednesday (Jan. 18) night, Moneybagg Yo’s record label, Bread Gang Entertainment, held a signing dinner at Mau Miami for fellow Memphis native YTB Fatt.

The private event, which was produced by MCM-PR agency, was filled with over 80 people including friends, family, and social media influencers. They also came together to celebrate the release of the rapper’s new single “I Told You That.”

On Tuesday (Jan. 17), Moneybagg Yo took to his Instagram account to announce the signing of YTB Fatt. “I need y’all [to] welcome my fox @ytbfatt to this BreadGang Loaf Boyz s**t!! He one of [them] ones. Hardest I done heard in a [minute], [talkin’] too Crazy!! @ytbfatt Let’s run it up. WE THE LARGEST!!” the “Said Sum” hitmaker captioned a video in which he gave the newly signed artist stacks of money along with some jewelry. YTB Fatt also posted the same video to his Instagram account and captioned it, “I’m Ready… I love [you] 5.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mcmpragency

YTB started getting into music back in 2019. He has been making a lot of noise in his hometown of West Memphis in the past few months. His singles “Come & Get Me,” “In My City,” and “At The Store” featuring Bankroll Freddie became some of the rapper’s regional hits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Certified Speaker (@moneybaggyo)