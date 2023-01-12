On Monday (Jan. 9), Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla took to social media to tease a new single. Earlier today (Jan. 12), that song officially arrived for fans to enjoy. Titled “On Wat U On,” the Drumgod, Skywalker OG, and YC-produced offering takes inspiration from Project Pat and La Chat’s “Chicken Head” by showing the Memphis collaborators in a toxic back-and-forth about relationships:

“Let me know right now if there ain’t no future us, ’cause, one, too close to zero, got to keep somethin’ on tuck, she like, ‘Ew, you do too much,’ I replied, ‘You don’t do enough,’ even when we be into it, I can still pull up and f**k, walkin’ straight up out the house, you say I never hug and kiss you, tryna see me every weekend, d**n, I need space to miss you, know I love you, bae, our problems go away when my d**k in you, when I call myself tryna do s**t right, here go another issue…”

“On Wat U On” also boasts a matching visual that begins with the CMG stars getting into an argument at a drive-thru. They continue their feud at a residence before the clip ends with GloRilla smashing Moneybagg‘s car window as he tries to leave.

2022 was a huge year for GloRilla thanks to the eventual success of her and HitKidd’s breakout hit, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).” Before winter arrived, she liberated the EP Anyways, Life’s Great…, which contained the Cardi B-assisted track “Tomorrow 2.” Meanwhile, Moneybagg Yo dropped his most recent LP, A Gangsta’s Pain, in 2021 with contributions from Pharrell Williams, Jhené Aiko, Polo G, Lil Durk, Future, Kaash Paige, and more. That album both peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and earned the “Wockesha” talent a platinum certification. Press play on “On Wat U On” below.