Today (Dec. 8), Moneybagg Yo unveils his latest single, “Quickie,” which — as the title suggests — is an ode to some of the Memphis rapper’s sexual exploits:

“That lil’ p**sy got some power, I can’t lie, it got me weak, oh, fresh up out the shower, she look good enough to eat, that lil’ p**sy got some tricks, grip my d**k when it squeeze, ooh, them quickies, be the best, got my Amiris to my knees, say she ain’t gon’ f**k on nobody if it ain’t me, at least that’s what she tell me, you know how these h**s be, that lil’ p**sy fire, don’t give a f**k if she lyin’, so, that lil’ p**sy call, she get somethin’ from me everytime…”

“Quickie” also boasts a matching visual courtesy of Diesel Films. The clip shows the Memphis star enjoying himself in a strip club with beautiful women. He can also be seen getting intimate with a love interest in the back of a Rolls-Royce.

Last year, Moneybagg delivered his fourth studio LP, A Gangsta’s Pain, a 22-song body of work with features from Kaash Paige, BIG30, Future, Polo G, Lil Durk, Tripstar, Jhené Aiko, and Pharrell Williams. The project landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 110,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release. Months later, a deluxe edition of the platinum-certified effort added on seven extra tracks and assists from Lil Durk, EST Gee, Yung Bleu, DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Ashanti, and more. Outside of his own work, the “Said Sum” rapper contributed to notable drops by the likes of DMX, Tyga, 42 Dugg, Meek Mill, French Montana, 2 Chainz, YG, Digga D, and Mary J. Blige. Fans can press play on Moneybagg Yo’s video for “Quickie” below.